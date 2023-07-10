Dalton Police Seek Information On 2 People Using Stolen Credit Cards

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people who used stolen credit cards to make a fraudulent purchase in Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe and attempted several others. The victim's cards and other belongings were stolen from their vehicles while parked at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. The suspects were recorded on store surveillance.

The incident happened June 3. The victims, a married couple, arrived separately to the country club at approximately 1:30 p.m.. After they had been at the property for some time, one of the victims received a phone call from their employer asking if they were trying to use their company credit card at a Walmart.

When the victims went outside, they found that both of their vehicles had been entered and that their bank cards and cash had been taken. After checking with their bank and credit card companies, they found that multiple fraudulent charges in excess of $900 had been attempted at the Shugart Road Walmart. Those charges were declined by the credit card companies.

However, before the victims were alerted, the suspects tried again at the Walmart in Fort Oglethorpe with yet another set of credit cards and were successful in one of the attempts for a purchase of $912.13. Approximately $400 in cash was also stolen from the victims.

The suspects were traveling in a red Nissan Pathfinder. Anyone who recognizes these suspects or who has information on this crime is asked to contact Detective John Edwards at 706 278-9085, extension 9-152.