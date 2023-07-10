Former State Democratic Party Chairman, State Senator Dies From Jet Ski Injuries

Former Tennessee Democratic Party Chairman Roy Herron died Sunday due to injuries he received in a jet ski collision the previous Saturday.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Martin, Tn., on Friday and from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday.
The service will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Martin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The church is at 225 Main St. in Martin.
The accident happened on Kentucky Lake. He was 69.
He served 36 years in the state House and Senate and was Democratic floor leader.
The pedestrian struck while crossing Highway 58 Saturday night has been identified as 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan.
Mr. Dunnigan was attempting to cross Highway 58 in a poorly lit area ... more
The annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime report says reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages from 2021 to 2022.
The 2022 Crime ... more
