TBI Crime Report Says Murder, Rape, Kidnapping All Decreased

  Monday, July 10, 2023

The annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime report says reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages from 2021 to 2022.

The 2022 Crime in Tennessee publication details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the report’s other findings:

§  119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98 percent were juveniles.

§  The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.

§  The number of reported Identity Theft victims increased 25.55 percent from 2021 to 2022.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

The full report is now available for review and download on TBI’s website, at www.tn.gov/tbi.

Town Hall Discusses Latest Laws Effecting Education
  • 7/10/2023

School Board member Ben Connor of District 6 hosted a town hall meeting Monday night with briefings of the latest laws effecting education that were passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in ... more

Lyndell Dunnigan, 27, Was Man Struck Crossing Highway 58
  • 7/10/2023

The pedestrian struck while crossing Highway 58 Saturday night has been identified as 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan. Mr. Dunnigan was attempting to cross Highway 58 in a poorly lit area ... more

TBI Crime Report Says Murder, Rape, Kidnapping All Decreased
  • 7/10/2023

The annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime report says reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages from 2021 to 2022. The 2022 Crime ... more

