Police Blotter: Man Reports Fake Police Are Stealing His Car; Woman Asleep In Her Car Said Brakes Weren’t Working

Police were dispatched to E. 8th Street on a report of a possible vehicle theft. An officer attempted to enter the apartment complex to make contact with the man reporting the theft. The breezeway door was locked and the man was not listed in the directory. Dispatch attempted to reach the original caller but were unable to make contact. The officer waited for 20 minutes to allow the man time to make a report but was never approached by anyone regarding an auto theft or any other police matter. The man’s original allegation was that "fake police" were outside stealing his vehicle. The officer was unable to find the man, his vehicle, or any police impersonators.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on 2nd Avenue who said a man had come by the residence twice recently though he had been trespassed by police. The man came looking for his girlfriend who does not live there. Both times the man was informed he was not to be at the location. The resident told police the man usually stays down the way in a green tent behind the liquor store off Rossville Boulevard. Police checked the location but didn’t find the man. The resident also wanted to note that a woman, who had also previously been trespassed from the location, was now allowed to be there.

* * *

A man on Cranberry Way told police while cutting grass, a rock was thrown by his mower, striking the windshield of a woman’s vehicle. The man said he was in the process of reporting it to his insurance.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Home Depot at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. on a report of an intoxicated person. The officers found the suspect’s vehicle, but were unable to locate the suspect. Police walked through Home Depot and searched the parking lot but were unable to find them.

* * *

A woman on Arlington Avenue called police and asked them to standby while she retrieved her clothing. An officer responded and the woman was able to get all of her property with no issues.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to 7th Avenue for an unknown trouble call. Police had been called to this address before for disorders and are very familiar with the people who live there. A woman at the residence said she was fine and didn’t need the police.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Fairmount Avenue who said her car was damaged. She said her ring camera showed a young boy riding his bike around her vehicle and hit the front driver side bumper. The woman said you couldn’t make out any identifying features of the boy, but could just see where he made contact with the vehicle. She said the damage was a large scratch and her insurance company said she needed a police report for the damage.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police her purse was stolen when it was accidentally left on top of her car just before 10 p.m. She received an alert on her phone saying that someone tried to use her Direct Express card at the Raceway at 2225 Broad St. around 10:25 p.m. The woman said the card was declined due to lack of available funds. She has already contacted the other credit card companies to make them aware of the theft.

* * *

An officer saw a vehicle in the parking lot of Chattanooga Coffee Co. at 2627 Broad St. after hours and found a woman asleep inside it. She said her car brakes were not functioning properly and had made arrangements for it to be retrieved in the morning. The officer left her to go about her business.