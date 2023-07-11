Bradley County Inmate Dies While In Custody Monday Evening

Bradley County Sheriff's correctional staff and medical personnel responded to an inmate who was unresponsive Monday evening.

Lifesaving efforts were performed by the responding medical and correctional staff. The inmate was transported by Bradley County EMS to Tennova Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced the inmate as deceased.

The family of the inmate has been notified of the death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time as this incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.