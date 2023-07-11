Cameron Harbor Resident Facing Sexual Battery Charge

A Cameron Harbor resident is facing a sexual battery charge based on a statement from a woman who said she had dinner with him at Scottie's On The River a week after they met on a dating app.

The charge was brought against Christain Arnold, 55, of Fulton Street.

The woman said the incident happened June 19 and she did not immediately report it because she was "terrified."

She said they had dinner, then went to his nearby condo. She said on the way he grabbed her tightly by the hand and told her to smile.

She said when they got on the elevator he attempted to fondle her and tried to kiss her.

The woman said once they reached his condo she went straight to the balcony, hoping she would find someone to help her. She said she only heard a dog barking.

She said Arnold told her to come inside the condo to play darts. She said she advised she does not play darts.

The woman said he put his hand down her pants and commented on her lace underwear, while also putting her hand on his private area.

She said he grabbed both her breasts, causing bruising.

A magistrate at his denied a warrant in the case in which the woman said she deleted all contacts she had with him.

However, a warrant was issued after the woman provided police with photos howing bruising to her chest and a report from a doctor noting contusions on both of her breasts. The doctor said there was posttraumatic hematoma on both breasts.