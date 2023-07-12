Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Horsing Around On Motorcycle Very Apologetic; Woman Throws Stolen Beauty Items Out Of Her Car Before Fleeing

  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a red Honda Grom style motorcycle (TN tag). Police observed the rider riding recklessly (popping wheelies) and caught up to him and initiated the stop. The rider quickly pulled into the nearest parking lot at Ely Laundry, where police got out and quickly confronted him before he could have a chance to possibly run from them. The rider was compliant and identified himself. The bike had valid registration to him. He did not currently have insurance or the motorcycle endorsement on his license. The man was very cooperative and understanding. Police let him return to his home, which was around the corner, with a verbal warning.

* * *

Police were called to check the area on the bridge of Shallowford Road over I-75 for a white male with red shorts and a bandanna who may have been throwing things over the railing towards the interstate below. Police originally checked the area and could not find anyone matching that description. Police drove through the area later and found the person in question and identified him. He said he found a black bandanna on the rail of Shallowford bridge and tried removing it. Police found no evidence of any crime being committed or that was committed.

* * *

An abandoned auto was reported in the driveway of a residence on Old Missions Road. Police ran the tag and found that it was stolen. Police spoke with a person who lives at the residence and they said that they saw a white male, who they know by "Dustin," back the vehicle into the driveway around 3 p.m. and it has not been moved since. The person wished to remain anonymous and also said that they do not know the man's last name or where he is at now. The witness also said that Dustin's girlfriend lived at the residence, but was arrested last week. While searching the vehicle, police found letters written to the girlfriend and signed "Dustin B." Fingerprints were lifted on the vehicle's infotainment system. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and the owner was notified and drove off with her vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she saw a red truck pulled up west of Safebox Self Storage, 1500 E. 41st St., and she saw a man get out of the passenger side. She said she heard a fence perimeter alarm get set off, and that it goes off if someone gets close to the fence, whether it be outside or inside the fence. She then saw the truck slowly drive by the front of the business and then stop on the east side of the property, and saw the passenger get out again and then walk to the Taco Bell. The woman said shortly before police arrived, she heard the truck peel out of the Taco Bell parking lot. She does not believe anyone got inside the fence, though. This address was added to the Watch List. Police did not locate anything.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Walker Avenue for a verbal disorder between neighbors. Two women from the residence said a man was outside in the street yelling at them while they were sitting on their front porch. One woman told police the man is the landlord of the house she is currently living in and he had cussed out her sister that night. She told police she is behind in this month's rent, but is unsure of her rights as a renter. Police explained to the woman that he would have to go through a formal legal process to evict her. While speaking to the women, they informed police that two days ago the man was in the road yelling at them and fired a gun in the air. Both of them informed police they did not report the incident the day it occurred, however they said they have camera footage of the incident. While speaking to them, police observed the occupants of the residence next door crack open their door and look outside and close it and shut off the lights in the house. Police were unable to make contact with anyone at that residence at this time. The woman was unable to find the footage, however she assured police she has footage of the incident. Police provided the woman with an Evidence.com link via her email to share the footage of the incident once it is located. At this time there is no proof that anything further than a verbal disorder has occurred. A complaint card was provided and further investigation is pending the video evidence.

* * *

The owner of a business at 2545 Lifestyle Way told police that homeless people are not welcome on their property unless they are a patron of the business(s). Police spoke with a man who said he was sleeping there because he just became homeless and is waiting to move to Atlanta for his new job in a few days. He was informed he is not allowed on the property and he left without incident.

* * *

A man on Hickory Place told police someone had been placing nails in his driveway. The man provided police with video footage showing a person, believed to be female, walking on to his driveway. However, the footage did not capture the woman dropping any nails during that specific instance. The man mentioned that this woman had previously placed nails in the driveway on other occasions.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at US Beauty Mart at 4011 Brainerd Road. An employee provided police surveillance footage of a black female in a pink dress and orange head wrap exiting the store with two hand carts of various beauty supplies at 11:01 a.m. The woman entered a dark grey Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary license plate and the employee followed her to the vehicle. The employee attempted to retrieve the stolen merchandise from the woman's vehicle. The woman eventually threw the merchandise out of the passenger side. It was reported the value of the merchandise was $300, but all was recovered, with some damages.

