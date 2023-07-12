Police Said 18-Year-Old Charged in Murder Was Bragging About Killing

Chattanooga Police said an 18-year-old charged in a murder was bragging about the killing.

Ralph Hughley, Jr. is charged in connection with the homicide of Dedrick Boatwright last Saturday.

Hughley was arrested on warrants for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm.

Police said they were dispatched to 1100 Arcadia Avenue, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the road. Multiple 9mm shell casings were found nearby.

Multiple witnesses said the vehicle involved was an older model, four-door Ford sedan. It was lighter in color and appeared to have a spoiler on the rear.

A matching vehicle was captured on the city's Real Time Information Center camera system. It detected the vehicle to be a 2008 Ford Taurus and also showed the tag number. There was also a distinquishing sticker on the rear bumper.

A detective observed the vehicle at 400 Tunnel Blvd. as two people entered it and left. Police lost sight of the vehicle, but later found it at 4521 Drummond Dr.

Individuals there said the Taurus had been used in a shooting, but were unaware that someone had been killed. They said they had knowledge of a potential suspect.

Witnesses at the murder scene picked Hughley from a photo lineup.