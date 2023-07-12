Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES FRANCISCO, FRANCISCO

3004 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



ARDEN, WILLIAM CLYDE

491 COPRON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARNOLD, CHRISTAIN EDWARD

725 FULTON ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



BAKER, TOMMARIOUS LAMAR

1436 NOCOSEKA TRL APT Q5 ANNISTON, 362076753

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BEACH, JAMES R

137 FAIR OAKS CT NE CLEVELAND, 373235541

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROCKETT, SEAN

3810 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL

10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN

219 THOMAS STEET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



BYRD, LAURA MORGAN

568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAMERON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

553 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD

941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, SUSAN R

2300 WILSON ST., APT.

7J CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDENT, BARRY RAYHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGEVADING ARRESTEASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE4533 FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTOLLED SUBSTANCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANEDWARDS, KIYONNA NATRICE2314 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062513Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERDOMESTIC ASSAULTETHERTON, CHRIS WAYNE420 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARFRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GARCIA, HUGO ERNESTO1609 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTGARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL4843 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7618 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHENRY, ERICA DREQ58 RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHOBER, SIERRA220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHOOD, WILLIAM M2016 LOCUST ST SE DECATUR, 35601Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, LAMUEL M1708 MONTERAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JULIAN, ANTHONY NATHANIEL11153 CAYNON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMATHIS, TION D2003 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONMCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE2003 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMCDERMOTT, ODESSA DANIELLLE408 YOUNG STREET ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMCNEALY, JAMALE DEONTE5603 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMEREDITH, PATRICE DANIELLEHOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMIMS, JAMES TAVARES101 PINEWAY DR ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIMITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARREESE, RODNEY EDWARD853 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162221Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041452Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRICHARDSON, LISA DUNCAN2016 LOCUST ST SE DECATUR, 35601Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSANDERS, DAYLON RAY936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT P181 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSAWYER, CAROLINE2917 NURICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-COCAINESEARS, WILLIAM EARNES36 ASHTON LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30740Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSHANNON, ROBERT311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, LAWRENCE619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053549Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPENCER, WILLIAM3441 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN1615 S. HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOJNIC, MLADEN4303 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, NIKOLAS WILLIAM CONNER4027 DAYTON AVE GRAYSONVILLE, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULTTOWNSEND, JOHN T4659 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYWATKINS, CARLOS DANYELLE3810 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 373639682Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWHITE, GABRIEL GAVIN4984 CHAMBERLAIN RD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLWHITENER, HALBERT LEE9314 HWY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN3825 HIXSON PK APT 434 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON400 STONEWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)WOOD, JOHN DAVID2827 DAYTON BLVD #8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTALKINGWOODEN, CHEVON6882 SPENCE LN APT 308 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BENTON, QWATREZ ZINTAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) CASTENEDA SIMON, MARIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE COLEMAN, JAYLEN IMARI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PFD RULES & REGULATIONS DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CULLMAN CO AL) DOUGLAS, BRYANT C

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/20/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 08/09/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FERGUSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FRANKLIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL JOHNSON, SEBASTIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MATEO FRANCISCO, ANA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA