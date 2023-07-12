Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRES FRANCISCO, FRANCISCO
3004 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
ARDEN, WILLIAM CLYDE
491 COPRON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, CHRISTAIN EDWARD
725 FULTON ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
BAKER, TOMMARIOUS LAMAR
1436 NOCOSEKA TRL APT Q5 ANNISTON, 362076753
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BEACH, JAMES R
137 FAIR OAKS CT NE CLEVELAND, 373235541
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROCKETT, SEAN
3810 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN
219 THOMAS STEET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BYRD, LAURA MORGAN
568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CAMERON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
553 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, SUSAN R
2300 WILSON ST., APT.
7J CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DENT, BARRY RAY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST
EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE
4533 FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTOLLED SUBSTANC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
EDWARDS, KIYONNA NATRICE
2314 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062513
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ETHERTON, CHRIS WAYNE
420 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN
7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GARCIA, HUGO ERNESTO
1609 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
4843 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7618 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HENRY, ERICA DREQ
58 RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOBER, SIERRA
220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HOOD, WILLIAM M
2016 LOCUST ST SE DECATUR, 35601
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
1708 MONTERAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JULIAN, ANTHONY NATHANIEL
11153 CAYNON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MATHIS, TION D
2003 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE
2003 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDERMOTT, ODESSA DANIELLLE
408 YOUNG STREET ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCNEALY, JAMALE DEONTE
5603 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MEREDITH, PATRICE DANIELLE
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MIMS, JAMES TAVARES
101 PINEWAY DR ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT
5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
853 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162221
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE
2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041452
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICHARDSON, LISA DUNCAN
2016 LOCUST ST SE DECATUR, 35601
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, DAYLON RAY
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT P181 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAWYER, CAROLINE
2917 NURICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-COCAINE
SEARS, WILLIAM EARNES
36 ASHTON LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SHANNON, ROBERT
311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, LAWRENCE
619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053549
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPENCER, WILLIAM
3441 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
1615 S. HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOJNIC, MLADEN
4303 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, NIKOLAS WILLIAM CONNER
4027 DAYTON AVE GRAYSONVILLE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
TOWNSEND, JOHN T
4659 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WATKINS, CARLOS DANYELLE
3810 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 373639682
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WHITE, GABRIEL GAVIN
4984 CHAMBERLAIN RD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
WHITENER, HALBERT LEE
9314 HWY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
3825 HIXSON PK APT 434 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON
400 STONEWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
2827 DAYTON BLVD #8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
WOODEN, CHEVON
6882 SPENCE LN APT 308 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
3518 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BENTON, QWATREZ ZINTAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|CASTENEDA SIMON, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|COLEMAN, JAYLEN IMARI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PFD RULES & REGULATIONS
|
|DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, BRYANT C
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FERGUSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FRANKLIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|JOHNSON, SEBASTIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MATEO FRANCISCO, ANA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCPHERSON, GRAHAM PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/12/1977
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLER, JOSEPH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MOSES, CHRISTY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHENTAMINE
- FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- FELONY POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PETERS, KAMERON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR
|
|PONCE, JAVIER BERLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|REESE, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, LATISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SKINNER, LINDSEY KAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WALL, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WILLIS, MATTHEW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|WU, XIANHUI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|YARBROUGH, MICHAEL JOE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/28/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|