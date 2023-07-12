Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES FRANCISCO, FRANCISCO 
3004 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

ARDEN, WILLIAM CLYDE 
491 COPRON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, CHRISTAIN EDWARD 
725 FULTON ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

BAKER, TOMMARIOUS LAMAR 
1436 NOCOSEKA TRL APT Q5 ANNISTON, 362076753 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BEACH, JAMES R 
137 FAIR OAKS CT NE CLEVELAND, 373235541 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK 
7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROCKETT, SEAN 
3810 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL 
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN 
219 THOMAS STEET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

BYRD, LAURA MORGAN 
568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CAMERON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
553 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, SUSAN R 
2300 WILSON ST., APT.

7J CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DENT, BARRY RAY 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST

EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE 
4533 FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTOLLED SUBSTANC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

EDWARDS, KIYONNA NATRICE 
2314 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062513 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ETHERTON, CHRIS WAYNE 
420 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN 
7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GARCIA, HUGO ERNESTO 
1609 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL 
4843 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY 
3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
7618 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HENRY, ERICA DREQ 
58 RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOBER, SIERRA 
220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HOOD, WILLIAM M 
2016 LOCUST ST SE DECATUR, 35601 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS 
1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, LAMUEL M 
1708 MONTERAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JULIAN, ANTHONY NATHANIEL 
11153 CAYNON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MATHIS, TION D 
2003 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

MCCLENDON, MONTEZ LEMONTE 
2003 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCDERMOTT, ODESSA DANIELLLE 
408 YOUNG STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCNEALY, JAMALE DEONTE 
5603 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MEREDITH, PATRICE DANIELLE 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MIMS, JAMES TAVARES 
101 PINEWAY DR ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT 
5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN 
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REESE, RODNEY EDWARD 
853 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162221 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE 
2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041452 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICHARDSON, LISA DUNCAN 
2016 LOCUST ST SE DECATUR, 35601 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDERS, DAYLON RAY 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT P181 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAWYER, CAROLINE 
2917 NURICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-COCAINE

SEARS, WILLIAM EARNES 
36 ASHTON LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SHANNON, ROBERT 
311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, LAWRENCE 
619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053549 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPENCER, WILLIAM 
3441 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN 
1615 S. HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOJNIC, MLADEN 
4303 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, NIKOLAS WILLIAM CONNER 
4027 DAYTON AVE GRAYSONVILLE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT

TOWNSEND, JOHN T 
4659 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

WATKINS, CARLOS DANYELLE 
3810 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT 
7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 373639682 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WHITE, GABRIEL GAVIN 
4984 CHAMBERLAIN RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

WHITENER, HALBERT LEE 
9314 HWY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 434 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON 
400 STONEWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

WOOD, JOHN DAVID 
2827 DAYTON BLVD #8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

WOODEN, CHEVON 
6882 SPENCE LN APT 308 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON 
3518 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

