Homeless Person Inquires About Rules Regarding Panhandling - And Other Collegedale Police Calls





A homeless person stopped by city hall to ask questions about panhandling and begging inside the city limits of Collegedale. They were informed that with a property owner’s permission, and if they were not creating a traffic hazard, there were no laws or ordinances against asking for money.A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license, as well as a petition to revoke bond warrant out of Collegedale for a failure to appear on the same offense.A residential alarm was activated in the 5400 block of Misty Valley Drive.Everything checked out okay.Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop in the 8500 block of Streamside Drive.A citizen came to City Hall to report a lost license plate.A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out okay.A concerned citizen called in about a cardboard box on the road in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. The box was located and disposed of.A traffic stop in the 8900 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with putting a license plate from another vehicle on their car.An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The area was checked and no emergencies were located.An officer answered a call about an alarm going off at Collegedale Family Dentistry. It was found that the cleaning crew had accidentally set off the alarm.A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an intoxicated individual in the Ardmore Heights apartment complex.A night shift officer made contact with two individuals fishing in the pond at the Ooltewah Youth Association ballfields in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out okay.A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out okay.