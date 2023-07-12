Latest Headlines

State House Democrats Ask Governor To Get The Ball Rolling On Passenger Rail Service

  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Tennessee House Democrats are calling on Governor Bill Lee to act quickly to nail down federal funding for passenger rail service to Chattanooga and other major cities.

A new state study said TDOT should determine the cost to begin the service.

The letter said federal funds are available the Bipartisan Infrastructure

The state Democrats, in a letter also said the governor should create an office of rail and public transportation within TDOT.

Chattanooga, which has long been a railroad axis, still asks multiple freight trains passing through each day.

However, it has not had passenger service since the early 1970s.

