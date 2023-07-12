State House Democrats Ask Governor To Get The Ball Rolling On Passenger Rail Service

Tennessee House Democrats are calling on Governor Bill Lee to act quickly to nail down federal funding for passenger rail service to Chattanooga and other major cities.

A new state study said TDOT should determine the cost to begin the service.

The letter said federal funds are available the Bipartisan Infrastructure

The state Democrats, in a letter also said the governor should create an office of rail and public transportation within TDOT.

Chattanooga, which has long been a railroad axis, still asks multiple freight trains passing through each day.

However, it has not had passenger service since the early 1970s.