Some Lookout Residents Concerned That Verlenden Park Not Be Used For Parking

Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Lisa Hailey spoke to commissioners on Tuesday in opposition to using Verlenden Park to increase parking. She said that both hers and the opinion of other residents is that once green spaces are gone the town will never get them back.

This concern was in response to the large number of cars in the area of town when Massey’s Kitchen opened in mid-June at the former Cafe on the Corner. Mayor Jones said that he recognizes the value of parks and that the parking issue will be worked out without creating more lots. He thanks the service station and the public works department for cleaning up, which provided 10 additional parking spaces that can be used by employees, leaving spaces closer to the restaurant available for customers.

Other news impacting residents is that the first water tower now being refurbished should be finished around Aug. 1, after which work on the second tower will begin, including removal of the cell phone antennae that are located on it which may cause more interruptions to cell service.

June was a busy month for Parks and Playgrounds. Joe Hailey, commission liaison with the department, said that two baseball teams from Lookout Mountain played in the Dizzy Dean World Series this year. The 10-year-old team placed second in the 10-year-old division, and the team of 12-year-olds placed third in the 12-year-old division. Commons Camp has been very successful this summer with the number of campers increasing nearly every day, said the commissioner. Now soccer sign-ups are taking place on Bluesombrero.com.

During a springtime storm one of the light poles at The Commons broke. After inspecting the others around the area, the town decided to replace all poles and lights for safety reasons. Out of five bids, the one from EMS, a local company, was chosen. The cost for the LED bulbs alone will be a total of $78,050. Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham is offering assistance with the cost of these lights. Getting bids for the poles and labor to install it all is still underway, said the commissioner. Having the lights installed at Johnson Field before football season begins is critical now. The lights at Senter Field, used for baseball, can be installed next year.

Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley said the department’s employees were extremely busy with fire and medical calls in both Tennessee and Georgia during June, mirroring the month of May. The commissioner, along with Chiefs Taylor and Schermerhorn, decided to use the Park Mobile app in place of the parking kiosks. The kiosks will be removed and new signs put up before the new system is put into use, which is expected to be around the first of August. Chief Schermerhorn said police will be able to track, monitor and enforce parking and issue tickets remotely with the app.

New yellow road striping is needed on the town’s roads. The public works department, which customarily does it, has been unable to find paint this year, so now contractors are being sought and bids are being taken for this road striping work. The public works employees are back to business as usual with removing brush and mowing the green spaces around the town.

Updates for activities at Lookout Mountain Elementary School include that the summer library is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. until July 20. All books are due back that day. Principal Emily Haney is busy working to fill the last few open teaching and assistant positions in the school. Faculty and staff will return to work on Aug. 3. Registration will take place in the gym from 8:30-10:30 on Aug. 4. The first day of school is Aug. 9. Natalie and Peterson Hostetler, the chairs for the annual fund/corporate sponsorship program for the school, are looking for corporate sponsors for 2023-2024. Interested parties should contact the school. The new LMS directory will be available soon and an added feature this year will be the option of listing a cell phone. Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood said the directories are a great asset for the school and for the mountain.

Town Manager Brooke Pippenger represented the town at the Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency regarding a new sign ordinance. After a recommendation to approve the new ordinance, it will become part of the town’s zoning ordinance. The commissioners approved the new regulations for signs on the first reading at the commission meeting. The new ordinance specifies in detail the allowable size for signs and where they can be located. It also details the process for getting permits from the chief of police or the town marshal to put up a sign.

In the financial report for June, CMFO Jennifer Waycaster said that the administrative department, as well as dispatch, public works and the Parks and Playgrounds departments, all came in under budget for the year. Education was just slightly over budget, but the fire and police department was over due to a change in salaries that have been put in place and also for large capital purchases near the end of the year. This includes replacing the lights at The Commons and buying the new fire truck. Mayor Walker Jones said the shortfall of $457,000 has been expected and planned for.

Good news, said the mayor, is that the guardrails at the top curve on Ochs Highway where it meets Fleetwood will soon be replaced. A large truck destroyed it soon after a new one had been installed last year. Commissioner Bentley said it would be effective for the city of Chattanooga, which is responsible for that portion of the road, to install an electronic sign warning which vehicles are prohibited on that road.

The mayor and City Attorney Brian Smith have met with the CARTA Board in regards to sharing a portion of Incline ticket sales which provided income for Lookout Mountain, Tn. when tickets were sold at the top station. The city still provides services such as EMS and fire and police protection, but is not being compensated for it. He said it was a productive meeting although the issue is not yet resolved.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain Commission will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.