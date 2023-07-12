Chattanooga Man Gets 21 Years For Leading Police On Wild Chase

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison in Georgia for leading police on a chase involving speeds of up to 120 mph.

Michael Makale Benning, 24, was sentenced for four counts of felony fleeing to elude a police officer, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of driving on a revoked license in the Whitfield County Superior Court at Dalton.

Judge Scott Minter presided over the sentencing hearing. Benning had faced up to 31 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy represented the state, and Assistant Public Defender William Moses represented Benning.

The trial was held June 26 and 27.

Scott Helton, acting district attorney for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, said the evidence at trial established that Benning fled from officers on I-75 and drove recklessly while doing so.

The DA said, "State Trooper Joseph Elsberry ended Benning’s flight by preforming a P.I.T. maneuver, in order to protect the lives of others on the road. After crashing his vehicle, Benning fled into the nearby woods, where Gordon County deputies conducted a manhunt and found Benning hiding behind a tree. Trooper Elsberry found in Benning’s vehicle a large amount of marijuana, consistent with the intent to distribute it, and learned that Benning’s driver’s license was revoked at the time."