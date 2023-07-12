Election Office Working On IT Updates In Year Of No Elections

Hamilton County Election Commissioners were given an update on what will be taking place this year with the office that administers the county elections. Administrator of Elections Scott Allen said that this is the year in a four-year cycle when there are no elections scheduled in Hamilton County. Because of that, this year will be used to make updates starting with the Hamilton County IT department that will be redoing the Election Commission’s website before the end of the year. It will have a new modern look and will be more easily accessible and interactive for individuals to use. Over 55 percent of activity on the website comes from cell phones, he said, and the new website will be more mobile friendly.

Another change will be to ensure that there is a security camera in every room. Now the election commission building has two cameras, one in the server room and another in the absentee ballot room. The new cameras will be activated at all times and all recordings on election days will be kept.

The commissioners discussed establishing a retention policy for all the video that the cameras capture. Currently, the two cameras store information for 20-24 days but if a significant issue is known of, that security footage can be set aside and preserved. Being aware that some problems may not be known in 20-24 days, it was recommended that Mr. Allen research the industry standard and best practices and find out what other municipalities are doing and if there are any state laws pertaining to retention of security video. As a result of all the recent litigation from past elections because people don’t like the results, the commissioners want to make sure the video is available when needed.

Hamilton County is one of four counties in Tennessee that has software for electronically maintaining the changing status of voter registration such as new addresses or name changes, but Mr. Allen said that having paper backups for voter applications is also required. Safeguards will be put in place to keep the information updated.

The voting system in Hamilton County will also be brought up to date. He said $2 million has been made available from the Hamilton County Commission for equipment renovations. The system will still be a paper hand marking system but will have updated readers. Five certified vendors are being considered for providing the equipment.

Other announcements from Mr. Allen included that the Hamilton County Commissioners made $40,000 in cuts to the annual budget for operating expenses submitted by the election office. The request to fund a new overflow parking lot at the building was denied, on grounds that it is hard to justify the expense when the lot would be used mainly for just one day every four years during the presidential election.

The state is requiring members of the Election Commission to take harassment training. It is available to view the training from a power point presentation online.

Also, two seminars will be held and are available for the commissioners to attend. They will present new legislation on the state level that was passed during the last year and training on the new laws.

Hamilton County Commissioners Chip Baker, representing District 2, and Gene Shipley, representing District 1, want to swap some areas in their districts. The decision is not up to the Election Commission, but it must follow through by sending cards to voters to notify them that two new districts will be created and where their polling place will be.