Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Ends In Crash On I-24 At The Ridge Cut

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle after the suspect struck an East Ridge Police Department patrol unit Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. The suspect eventually crashed on I-24 Eastbound near the Westside Drive exit.





One deputy was involved in the crash and was transported to a local medical facility for medical review. In addition to the deputy, the suspect and a motorist involved in the crash were also transported to a local medical facility for medical review.





Interstate 24 near the ridge cut and the area around Westside Drive has been temporarily closed while the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducts a crash investigation. Motorists should avoid this area until emergency crews and law enforcement clear the roadway.





Any questions regarding the traffic crash or the subsequent investigation should be directed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.





Charges are pending.