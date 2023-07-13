Police Blotter: Man Upset No Sauces Included With His Pizza Is Trespassed; Man's Ex Harassing His New Girlfriend

A disorder was reported at the Pizza Hut, 1204 Hixson Pike. Police found a black male employee arguing with a white male customer. The customer was picking up an order, when he asked for the sauces that come with it. He was told it would cost extra. There was some confusion, since he was asking for the sauce that comes with he meal. A heated discussion began. The manager was asked to come up front. He was upset this was happening and the two began arguing. The customer called police to find a resolution. The officer got the order for the customer. The manager said he would like the man trespassed from this Pizza Hut location. The officer explained the trespass to the man.



* * *

An employee of Republic Services, 1018 E. 38th St., reported that a homeless person had arrived on the property and was banging on the door, despite being asked to leave. Police asked the man why he was on the property. He claimed that the property owner had permitted him to hang out in the front. However, the property owner had called in to report that the man was not allowed on the premises and requested that he leave. Police checked the man's information in the Chattanooga database and verbally warned him that he could not return to the property. If he did return, he would be subject to arrest. The man complied with the warning and left the scene without incident.

* * *

A man on Tennessee Avenue told police he witnessed three people looking into his vehicle behind his apartment complex. He said he saw the three as they were looking into his car and said, "Hey, what are you doing?" The three then walked away and got into their vehicle. The man said he had never seen them at his apartment complex or the vehicle they were driving. He said that when he walked up to inspect his vehicle, he noticed the gas door was open, but reported no damage to his vehicle. He described the three as all black males and approximate ages between 15-20. He said the three left in a black sedan with dark tinted windows and chrome colored trim. He believes the vehicle to be a Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. There is no tag or other identification of the vehicle.

On my way to the call, police located a vehicle in the immediate vicinity matching that description (a black Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and chrome trim), but the vehicle was occupied by a female.

* * *



A caller told police that a homeless woman wearing all black was pulling trash out of the trash can and lying in it at 705 Lindsay St. Police found a woman who fit the description who was in front of the trash can, surrounded by trash all over the sidewalk. Police asked the woman to pick up the trash that she threw all over the ground, and once she was done, asked to her to move along. The woman moved along without further issue.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving east on Shallowford Road when the car in front of her switched lanes and there was a large object in the roadway. She said she was unable to avoid the object in time, and the object smashed into the front of her vehicle. She was able to drive the vehicle off the scene and reported no injuries.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Vance Avenue. Police found a man who was sitting in a vehicle smoking a black and mild cigar. Police asked him what was going on and he said "me and my girl were arguing over stupid stuff like dishes and stuff." He said the argument did get loud, but it never got physical and that his girl walked away to cool off. Police then spoke with his girlfriend. She said they got into an argument over stupid stuff and also said it also got very loud, but never got physical. She said she still wished to walk to cool down. Police told both of them not to talk to each other for a couple of hours and both of them agreed to do so.

* * *

Police were called to Mayor Electric, 799 E. 11th St., to run off several homeless people who had established a homeless camp on private property. The manager told police he had already asked the people to leave twice. Police observed several homeless people still sleeping in their tents. Police explained that they needed to get their belongings and leave immediately or they would all be taken to jail. They began cleaning up the camp and said they would not be back. The manager was asked to call back at any time about the matter.

* * *

A woman on E. 27th Street Court reported harassment from her boyfriend's ex. She said the ex is sending text messages and driving by her house (honking her horn) at all hours of the day and night. The woman requested documentation for a restraining order. She said she'll hold off on prosecution at this time.