Vernell Moore Gets 108-Month Federal Sentence In Chattanooga Drug Conspiracy

A Chattanooga man caught up in a drug conspiracy in 2020 has been sentenced to serve 108 months in federal prison.

Vernell Moore appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Moore earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell meth.

In 2020, law enforcement learned that various packages were being sent from California to various addresses in Chattanooga associated with James J. Moore. The packages would often be sent to fictitious names, but would be picked up by Moore.

Agents intercepted communication between Moore and Martin in which they referred to "mats" - meth.

Agents on Oct. 14, 2020, identified an apartment at 2709 Citico Ave. associated with Martin. A package was intercepted going to a nearby apartment. There were a number of intercepted calls between the two men on why the package was not delivered.

Moore was questioned and said he was a courier in connection with the packages and knew they contained drugs.

Martin earlier was sentenced to 324 months in federal prison.