Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN

209 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191632

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



BLANKS, SHON QUINTEL

1211 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARTWRIGHT, NADIA SIMONE

6719 TRIPLE CROWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHAMBERS, SHARON L

HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT BEHIND THEATER IN EAST RIDG CHATTANOOGA, 374113712

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

3704 WAUCHULA ST.

Here are the mug shots:



ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS BLANKS, SHON QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTWRIGHT, NADIA SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHAMBERS, SHARON L

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/28/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/12/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CRAIG, ALYSIHA D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION CULBERSON, BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/31/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORD, EDWINA JANE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/13/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTOC) HANLEY, HOUSTON K

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO RHEA CO. HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HERNANDEZ, EMILY J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/16/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST HINES, ANTONIO MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOLLOWAY, DENNIS BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/24/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA JONES SR, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/11/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT LAYNE, LAURA CAROLYN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/06/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS MALONE, LARRY DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/08/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MCKALA M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STAIR NAWY, LINDSEY B

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/07/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TRAVERZO, MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS. OF DRUG PARA)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (EVADING ARREST)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH) WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/08/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY WHITE, KAILEY ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, RICHARD N

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/09/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYCOTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN10120 CLAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECRAIG, ALYSIHA D1094 N HAWTHRONE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONCULBERSON, BERNARD8904 DRAKE PARKWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND3007 TUGLAOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONEMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER1149 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFORD, EDWINA JANE565 UNION FORK RD APT C2 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGORE, DANIEL WALTON11046 HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795814Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN201 MORRISSON SPRINGS RD. RED BAMK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTOC)HANLEY, HOUSTON K166 TAYLOR HILL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSIT TO RHEA CO.HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE9809 PVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHERNANDEZ, EMILY J782 BLYTHEWOOD RD. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)HERNANDEZ ACOSTA, EINER111 SW 18TH AVE MIAMI, 33135Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONHICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30745Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVADING ARRESTDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTHINES, ANTONIO MAURICE5908 PINE GROVE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTHOLLOWAY, DENNIS BRYANT14304 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAHUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE4686 ARDMORE DRIVE APT 304 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONINDECENT EXPOSUREHUGHLEY, RALPH LEWIS1930 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJONES SR, JAMES DEWAYNE2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045632Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATIONKNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTLAYNE, LAURA CAROLYN1309 PARK FORREST DR. FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSMALONE, LARRY DEWAIN2150 FISHER HOLLOW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTMULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID531 ELLISON GOOLSBY LANE BLOOMINGTON, 38545Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NIX, KATHERINE W1299 GREENBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOWERS, JOHN T2457 SHIRLEY LORETTA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)QUAKA, JOSEPH JOHN1701 BROAD ST APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAMIREZ MORENO, EDWARD ALEXANDER4120 DORRIS ST CHATTNOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE191 LAWMAN LN TUNNEL HILL, 307557871Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MCKALA M9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTAIR NAWY, LINDSEY BHOMELESS RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRAVERZO, MICHELLE8772 DON RAY WA OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS. OF DRUG PARA)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (EVADING ARREST)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH)VILLANUEAVA, BLAS328 W RIO DRIVE APT. A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37130Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWHATLEY, BERNARD EARL727 E 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWHITE, KAILEY ALEXANDRIAHOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS, RICHARD N4500 GANN STORE HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON12 CHARLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT