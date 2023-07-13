Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, July 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN 
209 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191632 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

BLANKS, SHON QUINTEL 
1211 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTWRIGHT, NADIA SIMONE 
6719 TRIPLE CROWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHAMBERS, SHARON L 
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT BEHIND THEATER IN EAST RIDG CHATTANOOGA, 374113712 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
3704 WAUCHULA ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN 
10120 CLAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRAIG, ALYSIHA D 
1094 N HAWTHRONE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CULBERSON, BERNARD 
8904 DRAKE PARKWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND 
3007 TUGLAOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER 
1149 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORD, EDWINA JANE 
565 UNION FORK RD APT C2 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GORE, DANIEL WALTON 
11046 HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795814 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN 
201 MORRISSON SPRINGS RD. RED BAMK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTOC)

HANLEY, HOUSTON K 
166 TAYLOR HILL RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT TO RHEA CO.

HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR 
22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE 
9809 PVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERNANDEZ, EMILY J 
782 BLYTHEWOOD RD. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

HERNANDEZ ACOSTA, EINER 
111 SW 18TH AVE MIAMI, 33135 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE 
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30745 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING ARREST
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

HINES, ANTONIO MAURICE 
5908 PINE GROVE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HOLLOWAY, DENNIS BRYANT 
14304 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
4686 ARDMORE DRIVE APT 304 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE

HUGHLEY, RALPH LEWIS 
1930 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JONES SR, JAMES DEWAYNE 
2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045632 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

LAYNE, LAURA CAROLYN 
1309 PARK FORREST DR. FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

MALONE, LARRY DEWAIN 
2150 FISHER HOLLOW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE 
12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID 
531 ELLISON GOOLSBY LANE BLOOMINGTON, 38545 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIX, KATHERINE W 
1299 GREENBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE 
6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POWERS, JOHN T 
2457 SHIRLEY LORETTA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

QUAKA, JOSEPH JOHN 
1701 BROAD ST APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAMIREZ MORENO, EDWARD ALEXANDER 
4120 DORRIS ST CHATTNOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE 
191 LAWMAN LN TUNNEL HILL, 307557871 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MCKALA M 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STAIR NAWY, LINDSEY B 
HOMELESS RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAVERZO, MICHELLE 
8772 DON RAY WA OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH 
300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS. OF DRUG PARA)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (EVADING ARREST)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH)

VILLANUEAVA, BLAS 
328 W RIO DRIVE APT. A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL 
727 E 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WHITE, KAILEY ALEXANDRIA 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIAMS, RICHARD N 
4500 GANN STORE HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE 
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON 
12 CHARLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BLANKS, SHON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTWRIGHT, NADIA SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHAMBERS, SHARON L
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRAIG, ALYSIHA D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CULBERSON, BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORD, EDWINA JANE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/13/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTOC)
HANLEY, HOUSTON K
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT TO RHEA CO.
HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERNANDEZ, EMILY J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
HINES, ANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HOLLOWAY, DENNIS BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/24/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JONES SR, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/11/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
LAYNE, LAURA CAROLYN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/06/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
MALONE, LARRY DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/08/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, MCKALA M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAIR NAWY, LINDSEY B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TRAVERZO, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS. OF DRUG PARA)
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (EVADING ARREST)
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH)
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WHITE, KAILEY ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, RICHARD N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/09/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/13/2023
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Ends In Crash On I-24 At The Ridge Cut
  • Breaking News
  • 7/12/2023
Police Said 18-Year-Old Charged in Murder Was Bragging About Killing
Police Said 18-Year-Old Charged in Murder Was Bragging About Killing
  • Breaking News
  • 7/12/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 21 Years For Leading Police On Wild Chase
  • Breaking News
  • 7/12/2023
Some Lookout Residents Concerned That Verlenden Park Not Be Used For Parking
  • Breaking News
  • 7/12/2023
Randy Smith: College Football Will Miss Mike Leach
Randy Smith: College Football Will Miss Mike Leach
  • Sports
  • 7/12/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Upset No Sauces Included With His Pizza Is Trespassed; Man's Ex Harassing His New Girlfriend
  • 7/13/2023

A disorder was reported at the Pizza Hut, 1204 Hixson Pike. Police found a black male employee arguing with a white male customer. The customer was picking up an order, when he asked for the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/13/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN 209 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191632 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... more

Chattanooga Man Gets 21 Years For Leading Police On Wild Chase
  • 7/12/2023

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison in Georgia for leading police on a chase involving speeds of up to 120 mph. Michael Makale Benning, 24, was sentenced for four ... more

Breaking News
Some Lookout Residents Concerned That Verlenden Park Not Be Used For Parking
  • 7/12/2023
Homeless Person Inquires About Rules Regarding Panhandling - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/12/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 7/12/23
  • 7/12/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/12/2023
Police Blotter: Man Horsing Around On Motorcycle Very Apologetic; Woman Throws Stolen Beauty Items Out Of Her Car Before Fleeing
  • 7/12/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (6)
  • 7/10/2023
Time For Chattanooga Leadership To Stop Blaming The County
  • 7/10/2023
An Activist, Discriminatory MAGA SCOTUS - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Every Combat Pilot Deserves The Highest Award
  • 7/10/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: When It Comes To Northwestern’s Fitzgerald, Sometimes You Need To Know More Than You Want To Know
  • 7/11/2023
Randy Smith: College Football Will Miss Mike Leach
Randy Smith: College Football Will Miss Mike Leach
  • 7/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
  • 7/8/2023
City Women's Team Championships Captured At Council Fire
  • 7/11/2023
UTC Tennis Teams Earn ITA All-Academic Team Awards
  • 7/11/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Medal Recipient Larry Taylor Revealed Leadership In 1960s’ Yearbooks And Newspaper Articles
  • 7/12/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
  • 7/12/2023
Jerry Summers: How To Shut Up A Politician
Jerry Summers: How To Shut Up A Politician
  • 7/13/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 7/12/2023
Jewish Federation Hosts Cupcakes And Conversations Tuesday
  • 7/12/2023
Entertainment
Music & Movies In Miller To Feature Original Jumanji July 29
Music & Movies In Miller To Feature Original Jumanji July 29
  • 7/12/2023
CTC Holds Auditions For Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
  • 7/12/2023
Nightfall Highlights 2 Chattanooga Musicians Friday
Nightfall Highlights 2 Chattanooga Musicians Friday
  • 7/11/2023
Moon River Festival Announces Schedule
Moon River Festival Announces Schedule
  • 7/11/2023
Riverfront Nights Returns For 16th Season
  • 7/11/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (6)
  • 7/10/2023
Time For Chattanooga Leadership To Stop Blaming The County
  • 7/10/2023
Dining
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Business
gener8tor Appoints Managing Director To Lead Inaugural CO.LAB Sustainable Mobility Accelerator In Chattanooga
  • 7/12/2023
Slobberbones Pet Bakery And Bath Ribbon Cutting And Grand Opening Is Friday, Saturday
  • 7/12/2023
Gas Prices Rise 6.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/10/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Student Scene
NCR Names 14 Lee Rugby Players Scholastic All-Americans
  • 7/12/2023
GNTC Basic POST Certification Graduation Held
GNTC Basic POST Certification Graduation Held
  • 7/12/2023
GNTC Propels Student Toward Career In Aviation
GNTC Propels Student Toward Career In Aviation
  • 7/11/2023
Living Well
City Launches Mentor Hub To Connect Community Members To Mentorship Opportunities
  • 7/12/2023
Drug Take Back, Shred Event And Senior Health Fair Is July 21
  • 7/12/2023
Women’s Care Center Of DeKalb County Receives Donation From Knights Of Columbus, Alabama Council
Women’s Care Center Of DeKalb County Receives Donation From Knights Of Columbus, Alabama Council
  • 7/12/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Community Invited To Participate In Next Phase Of The ONE Riverfront Plan
Chattanooga Community Invited To Participate In Next Phase Of The ONE Riverfront Plan
  • 7/12/2023
Master Gardeners Has Raised Bed Class Saturday
  • 7/12/2023
Female Boater Who Died At Boone Lake Is Identified
  • 7/6/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Announces Organizational Changes
  • 7/12/2023
Cool Things for Southern Californians to Do 35: Albuquerque
  • 7/12/2023
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
  • 7/13/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
Brad Schram
Brad Schram
  • 7/12/2023
Virginia Ann Hall
Virginia Ann Hall
  • 7/12/2023
Michael “Mike” Crumley
Michael “Mike” Crumley
  • 7/12/2023
Area Obituaries
McConnell, Gary Wallace (Chattooga County)
  • 7/12/2023
Smith, James Lincoln (Dalton)
Smith, James Lincoln (Dalton)
  • 7/12/2023
Wimpey, Nathan "Red" (Dalton)
Wimpey, Nathan "Red" (Dalton)
  • 7/12/2023