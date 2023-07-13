Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|BLANKS, SHON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTWRIGHT, NADIA SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CHAMBERS, SHARON L
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CRAIG, ALYSIHA D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CULBERSON, BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FORD, EDWINA JANE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/13/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTOC)
|
|HANLEY, HOUSTON K
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, EMILY J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HINES, ANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, DENNIS BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/24/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES SR, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/11/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
|
|LAYNE, LAURA CAROLYN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/06/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
|
|MALONE, LARRY DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/08/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
|
|MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, MCKALA M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STAIR NAWY, LINDSEY B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TRAVERZO, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS. OF DRUG PARA)
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (EVADING ARREST)
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH)
|
|WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|WHITE, KAILEY ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, RICHARD N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/09/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2023
Charge(s):
|