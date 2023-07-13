Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Rebuilding After Devastating Fire

The popular Cookie Jar Cafe in Dunlap is rebuilding after a devastating fire.

Owners Jody and Sue Ann Lockhart said in a Facebook announcement: After lots of prayer and consideration, the Lord has led our family to the decision to rebuild.

WE WILL REOPEN

So many of you have reached out wanting to know how to help us in this time of need.Instead of doing a GoFund Me page, we have chosen to sell digital gift cards. This will allow us to bring some of our employees back to work now in preparation for our new building. You can do this on our website at www.thecookiejarcafe.com

We hope to be reopen by the end of the year if not sooner. We will continue to keep our customers updated here as well as our website.