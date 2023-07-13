Wallet Stolen At Collegedale City Hall - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual reported that their wallet had been stolen while they had been in court at city hall and their debit card had already been used at a local gas station.A property damage report was taken in the 10400 block of Apison Pike after a tractor trailer backed into a pickup truck.An officer assisted with a civil issue in the 4300 block of University Drive between two siblings after one had locked the other out of their house.A Collegedale officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy with an intoxicated driver in the 10400 block of East Brainerd Road.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Apison Pike resulted in the occupant’s arrest for a failure to appear warrant out of Meigs County. The fugitive was transported to the jail.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.A traffic stop in the 9800 block of Apison Pike resulted in an occupant being charged with being in possession of illegal narcotics.Officers responded to a fight between neighbors in the College Park apartments. One individual, heavily intoxicated, was identified as the primary aggressor and charged with assault.Police received a call about a malfunctioning traffic light at the intersection of Little Debbie and Old Lee Highway. When they arrived the light was found to be functioning normally.A citizen called in to report that they had lost their iPad at the Walmart and had tracked it to a home in the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. Police made contact with the resident who advised that they had found an iPad in the Walmart parking lot. They returned it to its owner.