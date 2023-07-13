I-24 Exit Ramp Closures Set As Bridge Work Continues At East Ridge

Beginning on Friday, crews will begin the following schedule for the I-24/I-75 Interchange Phase II Project along with the McBrien Road and Moore Road bridge closure and replacement project.

Ramp closures will happen Friday after 9 p.m. The bridge and ramp closures scheduled for July 19 will be throughout the day. The work will start shortly after morning rush hour around 9 a.m. All work is weather permitting, and if it can’t take place will be rescheduled for the next dry day.



Friday:



• Close Exit 184 – I-24 EB Moore Road

• Close Exit 183A – I-24 WB Belvoir Ave

Wednesday, July 19



• Close Entrance Ramp I-24 WB - North Terrace between Moore Road and Belvoir

• Close Entrance Ramp I-24 EB - South Terrace Between Belvoir and Moore Road

• Close Moore Road Bridge

• Close McBrien Road Bridge

• Open Continuous Detour U Turn between Belvoir and Spring Creek

During this closure, all traffic attempting to access McBrien Road or Moore Road bridges will be redirected to alternate routes where detour signs will be placed to re-direct traffic.



In the event of an emergency, contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.

