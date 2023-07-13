17-Year-Old Killed In Bradley County Crash

A 17-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Brsadley County.
The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. as the teen left a Dollar General Stdore and was hit by a dump truck.
The pickup truck caught fire and was completely burned.
The city of Lookout Mountain, Ga. has received $200,000 from the Georgia Department of Transportation that will be used for road improvements. The last few miles of Lula Lake Road on the south ... more
A 17-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Brsadley County.
The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. as the teen left a Dollar General Stdore and was hit by a dump truck.
The ... more
Longtime 12 th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney General James W. “Jimmy” Pope, III, passed away Monday at the age of 59. Pope, the son of former District Attorney General the late ... more