Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CODY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY) BIRT, ANTONIO LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/28/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/16/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSS, LARRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BOYNTON, KENDALL MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT CARTHORN, RICHARD MARVIN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/02/1963

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DANIEL, LACI LARAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDARRIOUS-LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FEHRING, BRANDON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA) GONZALEZ, IDAEL LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GREENE, ASHLEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARRIS, DARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/21/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLDER, MARY KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA POSS METH)

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS DRUG PARA)

PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKE) HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILRANEY, CHRISTINE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, LARRY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/22/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLARTE DUCUARA, DARWIN G

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER PEDEN, STACY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/08/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PICKETT, DESTYNEE REA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (

THEFT (MISDEMEANOR CITATION ) PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/18/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT PORTER, ALYSIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT