Dalton Man Facing Up To 30 Years For Failure To Register As Sex Offender

Jerome Walton, 36, of Dalton, was found guilty by a Whitfield County jury of two felonies of failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Whittle presented the State’s case with the assistance of Investigator Leigh-Ann Cleary and Deputy William Beach. Judge Jim Wilbanks presided over the trial and set sentencing for July 28. Walton was represented by Gregory Washington and Micah Gates of the Conasauga Public Defender’s Office.

Asst. DA Whittle called four witnesses and presented six exhibits.

The evidence established that Walton was convicted of statutory rape in 2005 in Whitfield County and was required to register his residence with the Whitfield County Sheriff. Walton gave a false address to Investigator Cleary on September 16, 2022. When Investigator Cleary performed a standard residency check, the residents of the address told her that Walton did not live there. When contacted, Walton made many excuses as to why he could not meet Investigator Cleary at his alleged residence.

Instead of returning to meet with Investigator Cleary, Walton fled the jurisdiction. He was apprehended in Seattle, Washington, on October 12, 2022. Deputy William Beach testified that he and Deputy Jeffery Pritchard flew to Washington to extradite Walton.

The second count of failing to register stems from Walton’s failure to alert Whitfield County that he had changed his residency to Seattle, Washington.

Walton faces up to 30 years on each count of failing to register as a sex offender. In addition to statutory rape, Walton has previously been convicted failing to register as a sex offender twice before in 2011 and 2019. Due to his conviction of three felonies prior to this crime, Walton will not be eligible for parole and will serve his time day-for-day.

After Walton's conviction, Judge Wilbanks remanded him to the custody of the Sheriff. He will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.