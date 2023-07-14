Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey

Chattanooga Police have arrested Terry Scott Anderson, 24, in connection with the homicide of Cordarrius Bailey.
Anderson has been arrested on the charge of first-degree murder.
Bailey was shot and killed at 962 North Orchard Knob Ave. on June 14.
Bailey ... more
The county is planning a new EMS Training Center on Volunteer Drive.
The County Commission is asked to pay $3,125,000 for a site owned by Michael Giaccone at 3916 Volunteer Dr.
The current ... more
Chattanooga Police have arrested Roderick Fairbanks, 25, and Li'Terrius Beasley, 19, in connection with the homicide of Cordell Young on June 30.
Both men have been charged with first-degree murder.