Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County

  Friday, July 14, 2023

As part of an ongoing slope stabilization project, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the SR 153 North ramps to and from North Access Road beginning Monday, at 8 a.m. for repairs.

These ramps will remain closed for the duration of the project, scheduled for completion in November of this year. Traffic from SR 153 South will detour via Amnicola Highway to Dupont Parkway. Traffic from Lake Resort Drive will detour via North Access Rd to Hixson Pike.

This work is weather dependent.

Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing and maintenance, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

