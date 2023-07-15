Police Say 2 Shooting Victims Were Lured To 10th And Peebles, Fairbanks, Beasley Face Murder Charges

Chattanooga Police said two shooting victims were lured to 10th and Peebles shortly after midnight on June 30, then gunned down.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds, and Cordell Young died of his injuries.

Police said Roderick Fairbanks, 25, was the driver of a white car parked nearby and Li'Terrius Beasley, 19, was the shooter.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police said they found Cordell Young lying in the roadway with numerous bullet wounds. A second victim, who also was shot multiple times, showed up at the hospital.

Detectives found 17 spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Witnesses said a group approached the vicdims, then there was a disorder. The group was gone for a short time, then returned and engaged in another disorder just before the shooting started.

Police said the incident was captured in detail on nearby cameras.

The white car, driven by Fairbanks, parked at a lot of Olivet Baptist Church and three males got out. Police said Beasley initially hid behind Greater Temple Missionary Church.

Police said Fairbanks and the other person lured the victims to near 10th and Peebles, then Beasley appeared and began shooting. Cordell Young tried to run away, but was shot multiple times, including after he was down.

Video showed the shooter then turn the gun toward the other victim, who also tried to run. He was hit and fell to the ground.

The trio then fled in the white car.

An officer who watched the videos said he could hear Fairbanks calling for Beasley to come. A witness said he heard Fairbanks tell Beasley to begin shooting.

A detective said he was able to identify the vehicle in the video and also identified Fairbanks as the driver and Beasley as the shooter.

Beasley was identified as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Beasley told police he was at the scene, but did not shoot anyone.