Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANTONIO, JOSE DALLIN ZUARTE
2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
1511 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111234
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF SERVICES
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BROWN, JERRY DANIEL
101 CHELESEA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARROLL, DAREN ANTWAINE
3703 CHIEF VANN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062748
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
905 EVERGREEN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORBETT, MATTHEW CHRISTIAN
185 LP BRADFORD ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL
2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DAVIS, BREUNA DESHAY
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, SEAN MICHAEL
2002 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374213253
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DIEDERICH, BRIANNA N
209 CARMEN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373385000
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUNBAR, MICAH NMN
9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023718
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DUNCAN, REECE KELLY
5303 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638429
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
106 LAUREL DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FRANCO CERROS, OSCAR ANTONIO
668 LISBON RD ROSSVILLE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON
113 ARLINTON TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GOODSON, SARA M
2001 S LYERLY ST APT#211 CHATTANOOGA, 374045240
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
1905 S. ORCHARD KNOB AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRIFFITH, SEAN PATRICK
1700 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE, ERIC BISHOP
1606 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, SABRA LIN
312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HILL, JESSICA ELAINE
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00
HUGHES, WALTER D
PO BOX 120 625 BENTON AVE NASHVILLE, 372020120
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, JADA NICOLE
1275 UPTON STREET ALCOA, 377013055
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
KNIGHT, SAMUEL D
5017 A BESS MOORE RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS
107 SIGNAL VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEAMON, DONALD KENNETH
4310 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LERUDE, CHRISTOPER M
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 240 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOVE, JESSICA LEANN
3412 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENDEZ PEREZ, ROBERTO CARLOS
1410 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374070000
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MEYER, BRUCE R
11850 COVE PL BOCA RATON, 334285678
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MORRIS, KAYLA LOUISE
313 MILL TRACE DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NGUYEN, VALENTINA J
727 MANSION CIR APT L CHATTANOOGA, 374050000
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE
6574 E BRAINERD ROD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
SCOTT, RONALD EUGENE
9207 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
5202 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ, URIAS CONSTANTINO
9302 EAST BRAINARD CHATTANOOGA, 37423
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICENTE-PEREZ, JUVENTINO
3104 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITFIELD, JEREMIAH H
5303 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374100000
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILBORN, KELSEY LACOLE
409 HWY 30 E OXFORD, 38655
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WORMSLEY, CYNTHIA A
7448 MOSES RD HISXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL
730 W JAMES AVE APT 116 Rossville, 307412192
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ANTONIO, JOSE DALLIN ZUARTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CARROLL, DAREN ANTWAINE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DAVIS, BREUNA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, SEAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|DIEDERICH, BRIANNA N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DUNBAR, MICAH NMN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|DUNCAN, REECE KELLY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FRANCO CERROS, OSCAR ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/10/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|GOODSON, SARA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, ERIC BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, SABRA LIN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/09/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HILL, JESSICA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/14/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00
|
|HUGHES, WALTER D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/10/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JADA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|KNIGHT, SAMUEL D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEAMON, DONALD KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/15/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LERUDE, CHRISTOPER M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOVE, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MENDEZ PEREZ, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|MORRIS, KAYLA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|NGUYEN, VALENTINA J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- EVADING ARREST
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|VELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ, URIAS CONSTANTINO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/16/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VICENTE-PEREZ, JUVENTINO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITFIELD, JEREMIAH H
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WILBORN, KELSEY LACOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WORMSLEY, CYNTHIA A
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/12/1963
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023
Charge(s):
|