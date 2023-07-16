Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTONIO, JOSE DALLIN ZUARTE

2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

1511 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111234

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FELONY EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

THEFT OF SERVICES

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER

HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BROWN, JERRY DANIEL

101 CHELESEA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARROLL, DAREN ANTWAINE

3703 CHIEF VANN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062748

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

905 EVERGREEN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CORBETT, MATTHEW CHRISTIAN

185 LP BRADFORD ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL

2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DAVIS, BREUNA DESHAY

4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, SEAN MICHAEL

2002 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374213253

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



DIEDERICH, BRIANNA N

209 CARMEN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373385000

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DUNBAR, MICAH NMN

9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DUNCAN, AALEEDA

1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



DUNCAN, REECE KELLY

5303 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638429

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN

106 LAUREL DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FRANCO CERROS, OSCAR ANTONIO668 LISBON RD ROSSVILLE, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON113 ARLINTON TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCGOODSON, SARA M2001 S LYERLY ST APT#211 CHATTANOOGA, 374045240Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTGRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY1905 S. ORCHARD KNOB AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRIFFITH, SEAN PATRICK1700 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHALE, ERIC BISHOP1606 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENDERSON, SABRA LIN312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HILL, JESSICA ELAINE2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00HUGHES, WALTER DPO BOX 120 625 BENTON AVE NASHVILLE, 372020120Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTJOHNSON, JADA NICOLE1275 UPTON STREET ALCOA, 377013055Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKATSIANIS, MATTHEWHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSKNIGHT, SAMUEL D5017 A BESS MOORE RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS107 SIGNAL VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEAMON, DONALD KENNETH4310 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LERUDE, CHRISTOPER M2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 240 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOVE, JESSICA LEANN3412 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTMENDEZ PEREZ, ROBERTO CARLOS1410 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374070000Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEMEYER, BRUCE R11850 COVE PL BOCA RATON, 334285678Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSMORRIS, KAYLA LOUISE313 MILL TRACE DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)NGUYEN, VALENTINA J727 MANSION CIR APT L CHATTANOOGA, 374050000Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTOWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE6574 E BRAINERD ROD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)SCOTT, RONALD EUGENE9207 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTTURNER, DWIGHT NMN5202 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTEVADING ARRESTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ, URIAS CONSTANTINO9302 EAST BRAINARD CHATTANOOGA, 37423Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VICENTE-PEREZ, JUVENTINO3104 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITFIELD, JEREMIAH H5303 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374100000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILBORN, KELSEY LACOLE409 HWY 30 E OXFORD, 38655Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWORMSLEY, CYNTHIA A7448 MOSES RD HISXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEYOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL730 W JAMES AVE APT 116 Rossville, 307412192Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ANTONIO, JOSE DALLIN ZUARTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CARROLL, DAREN ANTWAINE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DAVIS, BREUNA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/22/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, SEAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) DIEDERICH, BRIANNA N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUNBAR, MICAH NMN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF