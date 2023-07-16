Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, July 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTONIO, JOSE DALLIN ZUARTE 
2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT 
1511 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111234 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF SERVICES
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER 
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BROWN, JERRY DANIEL 
101 CHELESEA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARROLL, DAREN ANTWAINE 
3703 CHIEF VANN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062748 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS 
905 EVERGREEN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORBETT, MATTHEW CHRISTIAN 
185 LP BRADFORD ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL 
2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DAVIS, BREUNA DESHAY 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, SEAN MICHAEL 
2002 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374213253 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DIEDERICH, BRIANNA N 
209 CARMEN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373385000 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUNBAR, MICAH NMN 
9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DUNCAN, AALEEDA 
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023718 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DUNCAN, REECE KELLY 
5303 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638429 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN 
106 LAUREL DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FRANCO CERROS, OSCAR ANTONIO 
668 LISBON RD ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON 
113 ARLINTON TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

GOODSON, SARA M 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT#211 CHATTANOOGA, 374045240 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY 
1905 S. ORCHARD KNOB AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRIFFITH, SEAN PATRICK 
1700 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALE, ERIC BISHOP 
1606 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, SABRA LIN 
312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HILL, JESSICA ELAINE 
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00

HUGHES, WALTER D 
PO BOX 120 625 BENTON AVE NASHVILLE, 372020120 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, JADA NICOLE 
1275 UPTON STREET ALCOA, 377013055 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

KNIGHT, SAMUEL D 
5017 A BESS MOORE RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS 
107 SIGNAL VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEAMON, DONALD KENNETH 
4310 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LERUDE, CHRISTOPER M 
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 240 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOVE, JESSICA LEANN 
3412 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDEZ PEREZ, ROBERTO CARLOS 
1410 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374070000 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MEYER, BRUCE R 
11850 COVE PL BOCA RATON, 334285678 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MORRIS, KAYLA LOUISE 
313 MILL TRACE DR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NGUYEN, VALENTINA J 
727 MANSION CIR APT L CHATTANOOGA, 374050000 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE 
6574 E BRAINERD ROD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)

SCOTT, RONALD EUGENE 
9207 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST 
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

TURNER, DWIGHT NMN 
5202 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ, URIAS CONSTANTINO 
9302 EAST BRAINARD CHATTANOOGA, 37423 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICENTE-PEREZ, JUVENTINO 
3104 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITFIELD, JEREMIAH H 
5303 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374100000 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILBORN, KELSEY LACOLE 
409 HWY 30 E OXFORD, 38655 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WORMSLEY, CYNTHIA A 
7448 MOSES RD HISXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL 
730 W JAMES AVE APT 116 Rossville, 307412192 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

