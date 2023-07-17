Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, LATROY LEWIS 
4606 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON 
4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073429 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN 
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD 
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE 
155 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN, CYRION 
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37425 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BROWNFIELD, JACKSON C 
347 BEATY DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, ZACHARY LEE 
3900 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW APT 1001 KENNESAW, 301446682 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHISOM, DARYL LYNN 
9815 HOLMUR ST DETROIT, 48204 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
3704 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN 
2441 6TH AVENUE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COTTON, DOMINICK MILES 
201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE 
4807 16TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT 
673 NEWTOWN RD CALHOUN, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, JEFFERY REID 
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN 
24710 LYDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HERNANDEZ ROBLES, EULALIO 

Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HILL, RICHARD JAMES 
217 SWEETLAND DR APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HOWARD, CHANNA D 
401 WIEHL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS 
5348 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND 
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JACKSON, JERMAINE MATTHEW 
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT 903 EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JINKINS, STEPHEN MALICHI 
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, CRYSTAL 
1511 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

MARTIN, NICOLAS D MATEO 
1332 ORLANDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCLURE, RANDALL E 
3947 N QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEDLEY, CHRISTINA S 
1087 SHADY REST RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MENDEZ, SANTIAGO 
CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN 

Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORER, ROLAND EARL 
1120 EAST 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

OWENS, DAVID D 
221 SKYVIEW LANE TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SIMERLEY, RODNEY EDWARD 
1843 RIVER GATE TARRIS SODDY DAISY, 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797600 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THRASH, ZONA MARIE 
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TURNER, JAMES BLAINE 
6667 HARRISION HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373419649 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, ROY GILBERT 
NASHVILLE RESCUE 639 LAFAYETTE ST NASHVILLE, 37203 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: 
IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY

WATTS, ADRIANNA MAKAYLA 
9946 BROAD STREET AVE DETROIT, 48204 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEST, CLAUDE MICHAEL 
2660 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ANDREW THOMAS 
1558 CORA DR EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

