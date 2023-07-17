Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, LATROY LEWIS
4606 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073429
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE
155 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, CYRION
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37425
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
BROWNFIELD, JACKSON C
347 BEATY DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, ZACHARY LEE
3900 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW APT 1001 KENNESAW, 301446682
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHISOM, DARYL LYNN
9815 HOLMUR ST DETROIT, 48204
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
3704 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
2441 6TH AVENUE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE
4807 16TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT
673 NEWTOWN RD CALHOUN, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN
24710 LYDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNANDEZ ROBLES, EULALIO
,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HILL, RICHARD JAMES
217 SWEETLAND DR APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HOWARD, CHANNA D
401 WIEHL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS
5348 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JACKSON, JERMAINE MATTHEW
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT 903 EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JINKINS, STEPHEN MALICHI
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, CRYSTAL
1511 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
MARTIN, NICOLAS D MATEO
1332 ORLANDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCLURE, RANDALL E
3947 N QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MEDLEY, CHRISTINA S
1087 SHADY REST RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MENDEZ, SANTIAGO
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN
,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORER, ROLAND EARL
1120 EAST 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
OWENS, DAVID D
221 SKYVIEW LANE TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SIMERLEY, RODNEY EDWARD
1843 RIVER GATE TARRIS SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797600
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNER, JAMES BLAINE
6667 HARRISION HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373419649
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, ROY GILBERT
NASHVILLE RESCUE 639 LAFAYETTE ST NASHVILLE, 37203
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency:
IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY
WATTS, ADRIANNA MAKAYLA
9946 BROAD STREET AVE DETROIT, 48204
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEST, CLAUDE MICHAEL
2660 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ANDREW THOMAS
1558 CORA DR EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, LATROY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, CYRION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNFIELD, JACKSON C
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHISOM, DARYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HILL, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HOWARD, CHANNA D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JINKINS, STEPHEN MALICHI
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLURE, RANDALL E
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/07/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MEDLEY, CHRISTINA S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MOORER, ROLAND EARL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMERLEY, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/31/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|UNDERWOOD, ROY GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/28/1959
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY
|
|WATTS, ADRIANNA MAKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/11/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|