Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, LATROY LEWIS

4606 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073429

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE

155 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, CYRION

3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37425

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



BROWNFIELD, JACKSON C

347 BEATY DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, ZACHARY LEE

3900 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW APT 1001 KENNESAW, 301446682

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHISOM, DARYL LYNN

9815 HOLMUR ST DETROIT, 48204

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

3704 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

2441 6TH AVENUE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE

4807 16TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT

673 NEWTOWN RD CALHOUN, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAY, JEFFERY REID

1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN

24710 LYDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HERNANDEZ ROBLES, EULALIO

,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HILL, RICHARD JAMES

217 SWEETLAND DR APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, LATROY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CYRION

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT BROWNFIELD, JACKSON C

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHISOM, DARYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

GOODE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HILL, RICHARD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HOWARD, CHANNA D

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JINKINS, STEPHEN MALICHI

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLURE, RANDALL E

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/07/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MEDLEY, CHRISTINA S

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MOORER, ROLAND EARL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO SIMERLEY, RODNEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/31/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION THRASH, ZONA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA UNDERWOOD, ROY GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/28/1959

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY WATTS, ADRIANNA MAKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, ANDREW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/11/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

