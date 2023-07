Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 10-16:

HOLT YOLONDA LORINE W/F 54 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA, DUI

DUNN MONICA MARIA W/F 35 MISD OFFICER THOMASON GIVING FALSE NAME

REYNOSO MIGUEL W/M 32 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

GRACE DANIEL MASSEY W/M 44 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

GOSS DRAKE KENRICK W/M 23 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD, BATTERY FVA

GOLDBERG STEVEN BRADLEY W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

ELLISON MICHAEL CHANCE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

WEBB REBECCA LYNN W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

PARKER CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 36 MISD OFFICER YOUNG OBSTRUCTION OF LAE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

DEBORD JOSEPH CAMERON W/M 23 FELONY FTA X2 (O.C. POSSESSION OF METH)

DILLARD KENNETH CHARLES W/M 33 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON UNLAWFUL DUMPING

BIGELOW PATRICIA JOY W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

WEST JAMES JEFFERSON W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

NEWBY MADDOX PIERCE W/M 19 MISD MATHIS SIMPLE BATTERY

LASSITER BRITNEY ANN W/F 37 LEAMON HOLD

LOMINICK DEZMOND TAMAINE B/M 35 MISD OFFICER BROOME DRIVING ON SUSENDED, NO INSURANCE

SOLIS JEOVANY VINICIO W/M 19 MISD VAN DYKE DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

MOTLEY JIMMY MICHAEL W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

FUQUA DAVID CHARLES W/M 36 MISD OFFICER HINCH BATTERY

WOOD HAILEY ALLISON W/F 22 DCS HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

ROBERTS AMBER NICOLE W/F 33 CATOOSA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

WOMBLE RAMONIA DIANNE W/F 50 CATOOSA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

DUKE LISA CHRISTINE W/F 40 CATOOSA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

SMITH CANDICE BJANA B/F 39 MISD SHIPMAN SIMPLE BATTERY

KIRK JOHN FRANKLIN W/M 59 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

HARDEGREE ALEXANDER BROOKS W/M 31 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE BATTERY

SMITH CHEYENNE GRACE W/F 17 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

LOWRY LOGAN ALEXANDER W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON FTA x2

HAMILTON DEVON WARON W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER BLESCH PROBATION VIOLATION

BAYNE DANIEL EUGENE W/M 50 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BOSS TIMOTHY DEWAYNE W/M 52 MISD OFFICER COKER BATTERY

ROBINSON ANGELINA NICOLE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER REECE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BOEHM OTTO WILLIS W/M 24 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO SEAT BELT

PAINTER TOMMY WAYNE W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICKING DRUGS

JACOME CRYSTAL MERCEDES W/F 33 -- OFFICER MATTESON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SIFFLES CODY RAY W/M 28 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS FTA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA

WILSON RACHEL OWEN W/F 18 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI DRUGS, RUNNING RED LIGHT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HALE JONATHAN CHASE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER PARKING ON ROADWAY FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, HINDERING 911 CALL, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE,

DANIEL JESSICA AUTUMN W/F 34 MISD OFFICER JACOBS BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

BYESS CHARLES VINCENT W/M 47 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA

THORTON BRAXTON RUNE W/M 17 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG USING COMPUTER TO SOLICIT UNDERAGE CHILD TO COMMIT ILLEGAL ACT, SODOMY, CHILD MOLESTATION

FRASHIER DESTINY ANN W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CARRINGTON KERRI LEIGH W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER ALFORD PUBLIC INDECENCY, LOITERING AND PROWLING, FTA x5

PICKARD VERONICA LYNN W/F 52 -- OFFICER GUTHRIE HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

GLENN TANZANIA MALOWI B/F 27 FELONY OFFICER BLESCH THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE, ENTERING AUTOMOBILE W/ INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT, THEFT BY TAKING x11, SIMPLE ASSAULT, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION (F)x2

VAN-NICE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 33 -- OFFICER RUSS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

HOWARD MARY KATHLEEN W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER RUSS AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY

LOWE ASHLEY KAY B/F 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DIAZ PORFILLO MENDEZ W/M 35 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

SHARP CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 36 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FTA, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WALLIN PHILLIP EARL W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER VAN DYKE PROBATION VIOLATION

RITCHEY ALLISON BRIANNA W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER MILLER TERRORISTIC THREATS

PACK JAMES RAY W/M 31 MISD OFFICER SHIPMAN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DAVIS JEREMIAH WILLIAM W/M 24 MISD OFFICER COKER

MCCARTY REBECCA DENAY W/F 28 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

STANTON KRISTIAN CAMERON W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

LEWALLEN RONALD MORRIS W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS. COCAINE, POSS. METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

ELLIS THOMAS ISIAH W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER DOYLE AGG STALKING, VIOLATION OF TPO

SMITH MARIAH HALI W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER MCNICHOLS PROBATION VIOLATION, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

ALLRED THOMAS BLAKE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

WORTHINGTON SONYA NICOLE W/F 339 OFFICER COKER

STOKER CHRISTOPHER SHAWN W/M 49 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FTA-M X2

WOODS RONYALE ANTONIO W/M 57 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE BATTERY FVA

BALL JARED ALLEN W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION

BALL THOMAS JASON W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS METH

COHEN CASSIE RAYANNA W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS METH

HAMMOCK CARLA BLANCHE W/F 50 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS METH

BROWN PATRICIA DANIELLE W/F 53 MISD OFFICER BROOM FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLINGSWORTH JIMMY WAYNE W/M 53 FELONY MITCHELL GSP DUI, NO TAG, NO INSURANCE, POSS MTH

WILLIAMS LORIE NICHOLE W/F 37 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MOSES JOSHUA LYNN W/M 39 MISD OFFICER RIGGS BATTERY-FVA

FERGUSON SEAN TRAVIS W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCALLISTER AUSTIN RAY W/M 27 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOOD HARLEY LOGAN W/M 21 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCRAE TRACEY LYNN W/F 54 FELONY OFFICER MCNICHOLS AGG ASSAULT- FVA, BATTERY-FVA

LEE CORY GAGE B/M 28 FELONY OFFICER MCNICHOLS PROBATION VIOLATION

ROSSER JASON CLAY W/M 40 MISD OFFICER BROOME ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST

TODD TYLER DAKOTA W/M 29 MISD OFFICER SARREL RECKLESS DRIING, SPEEDING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

TAPLEY CASEY DEWAYNE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON FELONY FLEEING, COCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER TURN, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN X3, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENTS, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE X2, TURN SIGNAL X7, LITTERING