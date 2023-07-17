Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Man Charged With 3 Separate Killings Gets Life Sentence In 1 Case

  • Monday, July 17, 2023
Terrence Dewayne Lewis
Terrence Dewayne Lewis

A Chattanooga man charged with three separate killings was convicted on one of the cases on Saturday.

Terrence Dewayne Lewis, 27, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Randy Williams.

Lewis earlier was charged with the murder of UTC student Evan "Thad" Derry and was out on bond at the time of the Williams killing on Dec. 2, 2020

The 29-year-old Williams died from an apparent gunshot wound.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road on a report of a DOA.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim deceased and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Police said the murder of the 20-year-old UTC student Derry happened on N. Bishop Drive. 

In the incident on Dec. 28, 2017, police found a wrecked black Chevy Tahoe that was turned sideways in the road. The victim, who was from Franklin, Tn., was seated in the driver's seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.  He was unresponsive and later died after being taken to Erlanger Hospital. 

Police said they learned that Baxter McCurry was a passenger in the Tahoe.  Police were told they had arrived to meet Lewis. 

Police said, "The plan was that McCurry was to bring 16 pounds of marijuana and Lewis was going to sell it to his uncle to take care of a debt that he owed Derry." 

McCurry said he was in the front passenger seat and Derry in the driver's seat.  He said Lewis got into the rear passenger seat of the Tahoe, but then said he forgot something in his vehicle.  He asked Derry to back next to his car so he could get what he needed.  

When the Tahoe was next to the Lewis vehicle, McCurry said Lewis pulled out a can of OC spray and sprayed him and Derry.  

McCurry said he jumped out of the vehicle and saw three black males with guns.  He said he then began running. He said he heard several shots while he was running.

Police said Derry tried to flee in his vehicle but was only able to get a short distance until he hit a tree on the right side of the road. 

Police said a witness saw a black male shoot several times at the Tahoe while it was fleeing.  The shooter then got into a car matching the description of Lewis' Chrysler 200. 

The witness also said Lewis drove to the Tahoe, got out, and went to the driver's side.  

McCurry said there was 16 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.  Police searched the vehicle and found that a majority of the marijuana was missing.  

Lewis told police he did correspond with McCurry via text messages.  He said he facilitated the marijuana transaction. 

Police said he also placed himself in the vehicle directly behind Derry and admitted he sprayed Derry and McCurry with mace. Police said Lewis also admitted his vehicle was at the scene. 

Lewis was charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in the slaying of the Battleground Academy graduate.
 
Then on Nov. 6, 2021, two people were shot in a subdivision on Rocky River Road in Lake Hills. Pierre Casseus, 29, died from his injuries. Lewis was charged.

 

 

 

Two people were shot in a subdivision on Rocky River Road in Lake Hills on November 6th.

29 year old Pierre Casseus died from his injuries.

 

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Man Charged With 3 Separate Killings Gets Life Sentence In 1 Case
Chattanooga Man Charged With 3 Separate Killings Gets Life Sentence In 1 Case
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2023
Governor Lee Appoints Shari Tayloe As 10th Judicial District Attorney General
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2023
Two Football Mocs Named To Early Shrine Bowl List
  • Sports
  • 7/17/2023
Former Lee Baseball Players Thriving In Class AA Baseball
  • Sports
  • 7/17/2023
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
  • Sports
  • 7/17/2023
Dalton Councilmember Annalee Sams Resigns For Mayoral Campaign
Dalton Councilmember Annalee Sams Resigns For Mayoral Campaign
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2023
Breaking News
Dalton Councilmember Annalee Sams Resigns For Mayoral Campaign
Dalton Councilmember Annalee Sams Resigns For Mayoral Campaign
  • 7/17/2023

Dalton City Councilmember Annalee Harlan Sams resigned her seat on Monday in order to run for mayor. Georgia law requires elected officials to vacate their office before seeking election for ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Gas Prices Drop 9.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/17/2023

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For July 10-16
  • 7/17/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2023
Bill Hullander Named 3rd District Statesman Of The Year
  • 7/16/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Left Glove Giving The Middle Finger; Customer Doesn’t Pay For Tattoo
  • 7/16/2023
Opinion
Shoplifting, Stealing And Honest Work
  • 7/17/2023
Distinguished Chattanoogans In The Military
  • 7/16/2023
Who Is Misgendering?
  • 7/17/2023
New Boating Under The Influence Law Needs To Be Re-Examined - And Response (3)
  • 7/16/2023
With Trump It Was Worse - And Response (3)
  • 7/14/2023
Sports
The Honors Course To Host 117th Southern Amateur Championship This Week
The Honors Course To Host 117th Southern Amateur Championship This Week
  • 7/16/2023
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
  • 7/17/2023
Former Lee Baseball Players Thriving In Class AA Baseball
  • 7/17/2023
Two Football Mocs Named To Early Shrine Bowl List
  • 7/17/2023
Lookouts Shutout By Braves In Series Finale
  • 7/17/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A New House In Town
Life With Ferris: A New House In Town
  • 7/17/2023
Family Fun Day Partners With Children’s Entrepreneur Market For Aug. 12 Event
  • 7/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Hollowing Vs. Reimagining
Jerry Summers: Hollowing Vs. Reimagining
  • 7/16/2023
CDOT Announces Lake Resort Drive Closure/TDOT Ramp Closures
CDOT Announces Lake Resort Drive Closure/TDOT Ramp Closures
  • 7/17/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/17/2023
Entertainment
Everything Is Terrible! Kids Klub Summer Tour Plays In Chattanooga Aug. 3
  • 7/17/2023
Travis Feutz Opens For Zach Bryson July 29 At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 7/14/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Has Auditions Aug. 22
  • 7/14/2023
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
  • 7/14/2023
Single Performance Ticket Sale Dales Announced For Broadway At Memorial Auditorium Season
  • 7/13/2023
Opinion
Shoplifting, Stealing And Honest Work
  • 7/17/2023
Distinguished Chattanoogans In The Military
  • 7/16/2023
Who Is Misgendering?
  • 7/17/2023
Dining
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
Business
Tennessee June Revenues Were $283.3 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 7/17/2023
State High Court Holds Broadly Worded Gang Law Does Not Require State to Specify Gang Subset
  • 7/16/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/17/2023
Real Estate
Issa Plans Subdivisiion With 31 New Homes On Gray Road
  • 7/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 6-12
  • 7/13/2023
Student Scene
Lee Announces YAPD Grant Winners
  • 7/14/2023
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 7/13/2023
New Electric Vehicle Engineering Technology AAS Degree Launches In The Fall
  • 7/13/2023
Living Well
CFC Cause Of The Night Match July 22 Supports Christmas In July Toy Drop For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
CFC Cause Of The Night Match July 22 Supports Christmas In July Toy Drop For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 7/17/2023
A Night With Nurture The Next Returns July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Special Needs/Care Family Conference Is July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Memories
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, TWRA Collaborate To Increase Huntable Land, Enhance Recreational Opportunities In Preparation For New State Park
TDEC, TWRA Collaborate To Increase Huntable Land, Enhance Recreational Opportunities In Preparation For New State Park
  • 7/17/2023
Body Of Missing Man Recovered On Cherokee Lake
  • 7/14/2023
4 Children Injured In Tellico Lake Boating Accident; 3 With Serious Injuries
  • 7/13/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking Steps to Overcome Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Taking Steps to Overcome Temptation
  • 7/17/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
Thomas “Tom” Garverick
Thomas “Tom” Garverick
  • 7/17/2023
Anna Ruth Morgan
Anna Ruth Morgan
  • 7/17/2023
Sidney June Acuff
Sidney June Acuff
  • 7/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Haerr, Carolyn Sue (Spring City)
Haerr, Carolyn Sue (Spring City)
  • 7/17/2023
Dye, Charles (Spring City)
Dye, Charles (Spring City)
  • 7/17/2023
Shook, Robert Claud (Decatur)
  • 7/17/2023