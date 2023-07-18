Latest Headlines

Person Claiming To Be The Devil Is Arrested For Vandalism And Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Night shift officers responded to the Circle K at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Apison Pike, after a person claiming to be the devil slammed an alcohol display to the ground and walked out with store merchandise. The person was not initially located, but returned to the Circle K and was arrested for vandalism and theft.
A rear end collision involving two vehicles was reported in the 4100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.
There were no injuries.

A moving truck struck a parked vehicle during the previous night at the Winding Creek apartments, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A cashier from the Circle K, in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, called police regarding an aggressive customer who had been in a verbal dispute with store employees. The individual had left the store prior to an officer’s arrival.

A concerned citizen requested police to check the well-being of an individual who was possibly unconscious in their vehicle, parked at the Zaxby’s restaurant in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Officers made contact with the individual who advised that they had broken up with their partner and were waiting a few days before getting an apartment. There were no signs of impairment or distress.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a license plate that had been reported lost or stolen in Chattanooga, resulted in the license plate being seized and placed into the department’s property room.

Officers searched the area around Greenbriar Cove and Swinyar Drive after an elderly individual had been reported missing by their spouse. The individual had reportedly left their residence in the Greenbriar Cove community on foot and could not be found. While officers were checking the area, the individual returned home.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9100 block of Leyland Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

An alarm was activated at the Cash Advance in the Ooltewah Crossing plaza. The business was checked and everything was okay.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a failure to appear warrant on drug charges and two bond revocation warrants for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An unknown 911 call came in from a residence in the 9500 block of Pasture Drive. The homeowner was found to have accidentally pocket dialed the emergency number. Everything checked out okay.

Latest Headlines
Person Claiming To Be The Devil Is Arrested For Vandalism And Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Crossville Speedway Changes UCRA Date Due To Inclement Weather
  • Sports
  • 7/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Chattanooga Airport Thriving As Terry Hart Makes His Exit
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2023
Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Grove Street Monday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2023
Breaking News
Person Claiming To Be The Devil Is Arrested For Vandalism And Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/18/2023

Night shift officers responded to the Circle K at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Apison Pike, after a person claiming to be the devil slammed an alcohol display to the ground and ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBERT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID 4462 WESLEY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... more

Breaking News
Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Grove Street Monday Afternoon
  • 7/17/2023
Mayor Kelly's State Of The City Speech Will Be Aug. 3 At Walker Theatre
Mayor Kelly's State Of The City Speech Will Be Aug. 3 At Walker Theatre
  • 7/17/2023
Dalton Councilmember Annalee Sams Resigns For Mayoral Campaign
Dalton Councilmember Annalee Sams Resigns For Mayoral Campaign
  • 7/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2023
Gas Prices Drop 9.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/17/2023
Opinion
Shoplifting, Stealing And Honest Work
  • 7/17/2023
Distinguished Chattanoogans In The Military
  • 7/16/2023
Who Is Misgendering?
  • 7/17/2023
New Boating Under The Influence Law Needs To Be Re-Examined - And Response (3)
  • 7/16/2023
With Trump It Was Worse - And Response (4)
  • 7/14/2023
Sports
Trio Of Local Golfers Hope To Extend Chattanooga’s Historic Connection With Southern Amateur
  • 7/17/2023
The Honors Course To Host 117th Southern Amateur Championship This Week
The Honors Course To Host 117th Southern Amateur Championship This Week
  • 7/16/2023
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
  • 7/17/2023
Crossville Speedway Changes UCRA Date Due To Inclement Weather
  • 7/18/2023
Two Football Mocs Named To Early Shrine Bowl List
  • 7/17/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A New House In Town
Life With Ferris: A New House In Town
  • 7/17/2023
A Hero's Welcome
  • 7/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Hollowing Vs. Reimagining
Jerry Summers: Hollowing Vs. Reimagining
  • 7/16/2023
ArtsBuild Announces New Arts Sector Entrepreneur Program
  • 7/18/2023
Civil War Defenses Of Washington Presentation Is Saturday
Civil War Defenses Of Washington Presentation Is Saturday
  • 7/18/2023
Entertainment
Everything Is Terrible! Kids Klub Summer Tour Plays In Chattanooga Aug. 3
  • 7/17/2023
Travis Feutz Opens For Zach Bryson July 29 At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 7/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- Term Limits
Best of Grizzard- Term Limits
  • 7/18/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Has Auditions Aug. 22
  • 7/14/2023
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
  • 7/14/2023
Opinion
Shoplifting, Stealing And Honest Work
  • 7/17/2023
Distinguished Chattanoogans In The Military
  • 7/16/2023
Who Is Misgendering?
  • 7/17/2023
Dining
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
Business
Tennessee June Revenues Were $283.3 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 7/17/2023
Chattanooga Is 1 Of 5 EDA Tech Hub Proposals For State Of Tennessee Endorsed By LaunchTN
  • 7/18/2023
State High Court Holds Broadly Worded Gang Law Does Not Require State to Specify Gang Subset
  • 7/16/2023
Real Estate
Issa Plans Subdivision With 31 New Homes On Gray Road
  • 7/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 6-12
  • 7/13/2023
Student Scene
Lee Announces YAPD Grant Winners
  • 7/14/2023
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 7/13/2023
New Electric Vehicle Engineering Technology AAS Degree Launches In The Fall
  • 7/13/2023
Living Well
CFC Cause Of The Night Match July 22 Supports Christmas In July Toy Drop For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
CFC Cause Of The Night Match July 22 Supports Christmas In July Toy Drop For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 7/17/2023
A Night With Nurture The Next Returns July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Special Needs/Care Family Conference Is July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Memories
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, TWRA Collaborate To Increase Huntable Land, Enhance Recreational Opportunities In Preparation For New State Park
TDEC, TWRA Collaborate To Increase Huntable Land, Enhance Recreational Opportunities In Preparation For New State Park
  • 7/17/2023
Body Of Missing Man Recovered On Cherokee Lake
  • 7/14/2023
4 Children Injured In Tellico Lake Boating Accident; 3 With Serious Injuries
  • 7/13/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking Steps to Overcome Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Taking Steps to Overcome Temptation
  • 7/17/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
Thomas “Tom” Garverick
Thomas “Tom” Garverick
  • 7/17/2023
Anna Ruth Morgan
Anna Ruth Morgan
  • 7/17/2023
Sidney June Acuff
Sidney June Acuff
  • 7/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cameron, Martha Jo "Jody" (Dayton)
Cameron, Martha Jo "Jody" (Dayton)
  • 7/18/2023
Haerr, Carolyn Sue (Spring City)
Haerr, Carolyn Sue (Spring City)
  • 7/17/2023
Dye, Charles (Spring City)
Dye, Charles (Spring City)
  • 7/17/2023