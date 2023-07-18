Person Claiming To Be The Devil Is Arrested For Vandalism And Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Night shift officers responded to the Circle K at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Apison Pike, after a person claiming to be the devil slammed an alcohol display to the ground and walked out with store merchandise. The person was not initially located, but returned to the Circle K and was arrested for vandalism and theft.

A rear end collision involving two vehicles was reported in the 4100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.There were no injuries.





A moving truck struck a parked vehicle during the previous night at the Winding Creek apartments, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.





A cashier from the Circle K, in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, called police regarding an aggressive customer who had been in a verbal dispute with store employees. The individual had left the store prior to an officer’s arrival.





A concerned citizen requested police to check the well-being of an individual who was possibly unconscious in their vehicle, parked at the Zaxby’s restaurant in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Officers made contact with the individual who advised that they had broken up with their partner and were waiting a few days before getting an apartment. There were no signs of impairment or distress.





A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a license plate that had been reported lost or stolen in Chattanooga, resulted in the license plate being seized and placed into the department’s property room.





Officers searched the area around Greenbriar Cove and Swinyar Drive after an elderly individual had been reported missing by their spouse. The individual had reportedly left their residence in the Greenbriar Cove community on foot and could not be found. While officers were checking the area, the individual returned home.





An unknown 911 call came in from the 9100 block of Leyland Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.





An alarm was activated at the Cash Advance in the Ooltewah Crossing plaza. The business was checked and everything was okay.





East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a failure to appear warrant on drug charges and two bond revocation warrants for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.





An unknown 911 call came in from a residence in the 9500 block of Pasture Drive. The homeowner was found to have accidentally pocket dialed the emergency number. Everything checked out okay.



