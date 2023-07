Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK

5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH

2123 ROGERS ROAD, APT. #A ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BEAN, NORMAN CARL5730 LEE HIGHWAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYBELL, ERIC LEVON4304 KEMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCHANCEY, ADAM TAYLOR119 MEADOWVIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CROMER, BRITTON MITCHELL910 WEATHERLY SWITCH TRL SW CLEVELAND, 373118360Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA3216 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON224 POPULAR ST. CANTON, 30115Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEARN, JOSHUA AARON1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 373434070Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, JENNIFER DAWN6200 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435714Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILL, RAYMOND ALLENHOMELESS 1601 MILLWOOD LANE BROTHERS ADDRESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONHUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)ISBELL, DOMINIQUE ANTONIO1415 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE5256 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA1510 KARWILL LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374123118Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOCHAMY, SABRINA RUTH727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000FAILURE TO APPEARMAY, JOSHUA1758 WILD ROSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIMILLER, JACOB EDWARD9935 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMORELAND, DANIEL RAY1056 SHINGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063317Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTSTALKINGESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTYRABASCA, JESSICA RACHEL DEAN5009 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEREDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN3301 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES9233 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUBY HAMPTON, ILSA ANN1056 SHINGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRUTHERFORD, JEFFREY LEE9658 SLIPPERY ELM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL2111 BARTOW LANE HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION(CHILD ABUSE & NEGLECT)SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE587 HORSESHOE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777533Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8453 CROSS TIMBERSCIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY 39131003SPATES, AVA ROSE2475 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICETHOMPSON, JEFFERY STEWART35 ROYSTER DR UNION GROVE, 35317Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT1118 WEST MIDVILLE REDBANK, 374051342Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SWINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES358 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191524Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOOD, MAKAYLA SHANTARA221 COLVERT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITON TO REVOKE(DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR