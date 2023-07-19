Latest Headlines

2 Arrested After K9 Confirms Drugs In Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023

During a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway K9 Krino alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After a search confirmed Krino’s alert, the driver was arrested for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. A passenger was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

A suspicious person was reportedly knocking on doors in the 10100 block of Lee Highway. Contact was made with the individual, who was on foot in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road.

No laws had been violated. Officers provided the individual a courtesy ride.  

A minor crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV in the 5900 block of Elementary Way was reported. There were no injuries. 

A fire alarm was activated in the 10900 block of Apison Pike. The fire department advised that it had been a false alarm. 

Red Bank police made contact with two Collegedale fugitives wanted for shoplifting and criminal conspiracy warrants. Both were booked and transported to the jail. 

Police responded to a residence in the Hills Parc apartment complex for a disorder. One person had already left the scene when officers arrived. The resident caller did not wish to pursue a report. 

