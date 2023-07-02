Police Blotter: People Argue Over Parking Space; Semi Damages Parking Lot Making U-Turn

A woman on East Brainerd Road told police she was in a verbal disagreement with another woman and man over a parking space. The woman said she told the man her husband was on his way and she said the man said, "I'll have a pistol waiting on him." The woman said she didn’t see a gun and didn’t think the man owns a gun. The man denied making that statement towards the woman and the other woman said she didn’t hear him say anything about a gun. The woman said she wanted a report made for documentation purposes.



* * *

An employee for EPB said someone destroyed the fiber wire connected to pole number Q9031 on Cromwell Road. The employee said it would cost approximately $80,000 to replace the wiring that was damaged. He said the wire was not completely destroyed and was left on scene.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Highlander on Chestnut Street, with a tag that came back to a Ford Focus. The driver was told he needed to register the vehicle and given a warning.

* * *

A man at the Texaco gas station at 2121 E. 23rd St. said he put his phone down on top of a refrigerator so that he could grab other items to purchase in the store. When he returned to retrieve his phone, it was gone. After reviewing video surveillance, he said a white male wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, white tennis shoes, and a blue book bag was seen grabbing his phone and walking out with it. The man said he had been walking around and having his friends drive around to attempt to locate the man. He said some people in the area said they believe the man's name was 'Rick', and he usually hangs around in that area. Artic 3 was notified and was able to retrieve video surveillance capturing a subject matching the description walking into the gas station and leaving the store on foot who then headed southwest towards the Waffle House on E. 23rd Street.

* * *

A man at Olivet Baptist Church at 730 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police the air conditioner had a bullet hole in it. Police saw a bullet hole in the top right corner of the AC unit. Police also found three 45 caliber shell casings about 50 yards from the AC unit.

* * *

A woman on Jersey Pike told police sometime overnight, someone entered her 2016 Ford Mustang and ransacked it. She didn’t believe anything was stolen but had not fully inventoried her vehicle yet. She believed her vehicle was locked.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike called police and said a camera caught a white male on their property. The woman said the camera showed him head to a shed and reach out as if he was going to attempt to open it. The man didn’t make contact with the shed before leaving the property. The woman said it appeared he noticed the cameras and left the business. The woman requested this business be placed on a watch list.

* * *

A woman on Gateway Avenue told police she was in a verbal disorder with another woman. They said it never got physical but that the other woman was just cussing people out. An officer was able to get the other woman to go up to her apartment so the disorder would stop.

* * *

A man on N. Hickory Street called police and said an 18-wheeler attempted to make a U-turn in the parking lot and damaged the asphalt. Police arrived and saw the damage to the parking lot. The man showed the officer security camera footage which captured the incident. An 18-wheeler was driving south on N. Hickory to a dead end where the man’s property was. The semi-truck then proceeded to make a tight U-turn in the parking lot, running over two cones and a metal barrel in the parking lot. The tires on the trailer caused a large divot in the asphalt. The 18-wheeler finally got turned around and continued to travel north on N. Hickory Street. The man was able to get the USDOT number off the semi-truck and police were able to find out who owned the truck. The man said he paid $25,000 recently to have his parking lot paved and wants this company to pay for the damage caused to the asphalt.