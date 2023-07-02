Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, July 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT BRADLEY CO. TN

ALVIS, ALLEN DAVENPORT 
1817 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON 
1362 PASSAGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BOWEN, MATTHEW TODD 
3313 ANGELA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN 
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH 
5601 BELAIRE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ 
176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235043 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT 
194 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 305 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
EVADING ARREST

DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE 
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
HARASSMENT

FISHER, RIVER CHRISTOPHER 
7894 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITTEN, RICHARD JOE 
1910 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HALL, CLEVON DARWESHI 
7911 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HUDSON, TALISHA SHARDE 
1005 MESHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

HUTCHINSON, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN 
1521 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROBATION VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SU

LOPEZ, ALFONSO 
2303 E 18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARSH, JUDSON LEE 
2165 DUGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 374122217 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

MATAMOROS, KATELYNN SUE 
711 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MORGAN, NATHINA L 
313 MISSION CREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374041334 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN 
1252 GROOVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIKAS, CHRISTOPHER R 
HOMELESS DECATUS, 373223229 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

QUINILLA, JULIO A 
112 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113821 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

ROBINSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER 
115 LANDMARK CT DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER 
1703 OREO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE 
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA 
1192 BLACK OAK ESTATE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE 
4217 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE 
1323 HIGHWAY 39 E ENGLEWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT(VEHICLE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION(MARIJUANA)
POSS.METH FOR RESALE

VINSON, LAURA ELIZABETH 
111 FORSYTHE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374152616 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WEAVER, STEVEN CARSON 
10996 APISON PIKE COLLEGEDALE, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

