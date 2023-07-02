Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT BRADLEY CO. TN



ALVIS, ALLEN DAVENPORT

1817 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING



ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON

1362 PASSAGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BOWEN, MATTHEW TODD

3313 ANGELA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH

5601 BELAIRE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ

176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235043

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT

194 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 305 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

EVADING ARREST



DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

HARASSMENT



FISHER, RIVER CHRISTOPHER

7894 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

1910 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



HALL, CLEVON DARWESHI

7911 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON

3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 374064236

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HUDSON, TALISHA SHARDE

1005 MESHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)



HUTCHINSON, STEPHEN MICHAEL

8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN

1521 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATION VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SU



LOPEZ, ALFONSO

2303 E 18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARSH, JUDSON LEE

2165 DUGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 374122217

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



MATAMOROS, KATELYNN SUE

711 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



MORGAN, NATHINA L

313 MISSION CREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374041334

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN

1252 GROOVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NIKAS, CHRISTOPHER R

HOMELESS DECATUS, 373223229

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



QUINILLA, JULIO A

112 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113821

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



ROBINSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

115 LANDMARK CT DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER

1703 OREO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA

1192 BLACK OAK ESTATE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE

4217 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE

1323 HIGHWAY 39 E ENGLEWOOD, 37329

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT(VEHICLE)

SIMPLE POSSESSION(MARIJUANA)

POSS.METH FOR RESALE



VINSON, LAURA ELIZABETH

111 FORSYTHE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374152616

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



WEAVER, STEVEN CARSON

10996 APISON PIKE COLLEGEDALE, 37302

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT BRADLEY CO. ALVIS, ALLEN DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/05/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BOWEN, MATTHEW TODD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/24/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

EVADING ARREST DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FISHER, RIVER CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

