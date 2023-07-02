Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT BRADLEY CO. TN
ALVIS, ALLEN DAVENPORT
1817 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON
1362 PASSAGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BOWEN, MATTHEW TODD
3313 ANGELA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH
5601 BELAIRE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ
176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235043
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT
194 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 305 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
HARASSMENT
FISHER, RIVER CHRISTOPHER
7894 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
1910 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HALL, CLEVON DARWESHI
7911 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HUDSON, TALISHA SHARDE
1005 MESHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
HUTCHINSON, STEPHEN MICHAEL
8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN
1521 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROBATION VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SU
LOPEZ, ALFONSO
2303 E 18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARSH, JUDSON LEE
2165 DUGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 374122217
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
MATAMOROS, KATELYNN SUE
711 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MORGAN, NATHINA L
313 MISSION CREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374041334
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MYHAN, CHARLES JADEN
1252 GROOVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIKAS, CHRISTOPHER R
HOMELESS DECATUS, 373223229
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
QUINILLA, JULIO A
112 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113821
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
ROBINSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
115 LANDMARK CT DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER
1703 OREO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA
1192 BLACK OAK ESTATE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE
4217 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
1323 HIGHWAY 39 E ENGLEWOOD, 37329
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT(VEHICLE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION(MARIJUANA)
POSS.METH FOR RESALE
VINSON, LAURA ELIZABETH
111 FORSYTHE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374152616
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WEAVER, STEVEN CARSON
10996 APISON PIKE COLLEGEDALE, 37302
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT BRADLEY CO.
TN
|
|ALVIS, ALLEN DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BOWEN, MATTHEW TODD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FISHER, RIVER CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HALL, CLEVON DARWESHI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, TALISHA SHARDE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
|
|HUTCHINSON, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ, ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MARSH, JUDSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|MATAMOROS, KATELYNN SUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|MORGAN, NATHINA L
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|QUINILLA, JULIO A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/04/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT(VEHICLE)
- SIMPLE POSSESSION(MARIJUANA)
- POSS.METH FOR RESALE
|
|VINSON, LAURA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2023
Charge(s):
|