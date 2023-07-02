Latest Headlines

Councilman Coonrod Donates June Salary To First Things First Dad Program

  • Sunday, July 2, 2023
Demetrus Coonrod
Demetrus Coonrod

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she is donating a month of her council salary to the First Things First Dad Program.

Her office said, "The First Things First Dad Program, renowned for its remarkable dedication to supporting and empowering fathers, will experience a powerful surge of momentum thanks to this incredible gesture. By directing her council salary to this worthy cause, Councilwoman Coonrod seeks to amplify the program's impact and create transformative opportunities for fathers and their children.

"Through her selfless leadership, Councilwoman Coonrod exemplifies the true spirit of public service, constantly striving to uplift and strengthen families in need. By contributing her salary, she aim to provide vital resources and support to fathers within our community, ensuring they have the tools and guidance to become positive role models for their children."

Councilwoman Coonrod expressed deep admiration for the First Things First Dad Program and its tireless efforts to empower fathers.

She said, "I am humbled by the incredible work of the First Things First Dad Program and their commitment to strengthening father-child relationships. By donating my council salary, I hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of fathers, empowering them to be the best they can be for their children."

Her office stated, "Councilwoman Coonrod's act of kindness resonates powerfully with the entire community, reminding us of the transformative impact that can be achieved through generosity and compassion. Her commitment to supporting fathers underscores the significance of positive male role models in the lives of children, laying the foundation for stronger families and a brighter future.

"This inspiring gesture by Councilwoman Coonrod serves as an invitation to the public to join in supporting the First Things First Dad Program. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to contribute to this worthy cause, embracing the opportunity to uplift fathers and families, fostering a community of love, support, and growth."

 

Latest Headlines
Smokies Trip Lookouts 11-10
  • Sports
  • 7/2/2023
Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin To Be In Leadership Tennessee Class
  • Breaking News
  • 7/2/2023
Councilman Coonrod Donates June Salary To First Things First Dad Program
Councilman Coonrod Donates June Salary To First Things First Dad Program
  • Breaking News
  • 7/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/2/2023
Chattanooga FC Men, Women Earn Shutout Wins
  • Sports
  • 7/1/2023
Body Found Beside West Fairmount Road
  • Breaking News
  • 7/1/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: People Argue Over Parking Space; Semi Damages Parking Lot Making U-Turn
  • 7/2/2023

A woman on East Brainerd Road told police she was in a verbal disagreement with another woman and man over a parking space. The woman said she told the man her husband was on his way and she ... more

Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin To Be In Leadership Tennessee Class
  • 7/2/2023

Leadership Tennessee, a collective with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, has named Hamilton County Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin to its 2023–2024 Signature ... more

Councilman Coonrod Donates June Salary To First Things First Dad Program
Councilman Coonrod Donates June Salary To First Things First Dad Program
  • 7/2/2023

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she is donating a month of her council salary to the First Things First Dad Program. Her office said, "The First Things First Dad Program, renowned ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/2/2023
Police Blotter: Man Driving Former Police Vehicle With Decals Plans To Get It Painted; Blonde Had Just Misplaced Her Wallet
  • 7/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/1/2023
State AG Asks Stay After Ruling In Medical Gender Change Case
  • 6/30/2023
Home In East Chattanooga Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning
Home In East Chattanooga Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning
  • 6/30/2023
Opinion
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
Stand Against Supreme Court Discriminatory Ruling - And Response (4)
  • 6/30/2023
Pure Politics - And Response
  • 6/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/30/2023
Sports
Smokies Trip Lookouts 11-10
  • 7/2/2023
Chattanooga FC Men, Women Earn Shutout Wins
  • 7/1/2023
Former Moc Jake Stephens Earns Roster Spot With NBA's Kings
Former Moc Jake Stephens Earns Roster Spot With NBA's Kings
  • 6/30/2023
Lookouts 1-Hit Smokies in 8-1 Victory
  • 7/1/2023
UCRA/Sugar Creek Raceway At Blue Ridge Roars Back To Life
UCRA/Sugar Creek Raceway At Blue Ridge Roars Back To Life
  • 6/30/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Population, the Catholic Church, Parks, Reptiles, And Food
  • 6/30/2023
PHOTOS: Annual Soddy Daisy Independence Day Celebration
  • 7/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Speed Humps Salvation
Jerry Summers: Speed Humps Salvation
  • 6/29/2023
Lookout Valley To Celebrate The Fourth
  • 7/2/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 6/30/2023
Entertainment
Barking Legs Theater Announces Performance Artists Chosen For Incubator Residency
  • 6/30/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/29/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Wife No. 4
Best Of Grizzard - Wife No. 4
  • 6/30/2023
Scopes Trial Play Tickets Available For July 14 And 15
  • 6/29/2023
Bonnaroo: Hello Live Nation
  • 6/29/2023
Opinion
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
Stand Against Supreme Court Discriminatory Ruling - And Response (4)
  • 6/30/2023
Dining
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
LAUNCH And TVFCU To Host Food Truck Events At Credit Union Branches
LAUNCH And TVFCU To Host Food Truck Events At Credit Union Branches
  • 6/28/2023
CSCC Announces 3rd Culinary Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces 3rd Culinary Bootcamp Graduation
  • 6/28/2023
Business
CPD Recognized By Federal Agency For Work In Gun Violence
  • 6/30/2023
Dalton Municipal Judge Cowan Elected VP Of Judges’ Council
Dalton Municipal Judge Cowan Elected VP Of Judges’ Council
  • 6/30/2023
Shaw Industries Laying Off 336 Workers At Decatur, Tn. Plant
  • 6/29/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 22-28
  • 6/29/2023
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Student Scene
3 From UTC Recognized With 2023 UT System President’s Awards
3 From UTC Recognized With 2023 UT System President’s Awards
  • 6/30/2023
UT Board of Trustees Approves UTC Budget Including Lowest Tuition
  • 6/30/2023
Board of Trustees Approves Zero Tuition Increase For UT Knoxville, Stadium Renovations
  • 6/30/2023
Living Well
McKamey Animal Center Teams Up With Life-Saving Partners To Waive Adoption Fees For July
  • 6/30/2023
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation Raises Over $70,000 During Annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation Raises Over $70,000 During Annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser
  • 6/29/2023
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics State-Of-The-Art Surgery Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Celebration Os June 29
  • 6/29/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Outdoors
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Canoe Tour From Lookout Creek To Brown’s Ferry Offered On July 15
  • 6/30/2023
TWRA Lake Permits For Sale Online, Lake Halford New Rules In Effect July 1
  • 6/30/2023
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Church
Dr. Rita Carr To Speak At SCWN July 27 Marketplace Luncheon
Dr. Rita Carr To Speak At SCWN July 27 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 6/29/2023
Bob Tamasy: Finding Sanctuary In A Storm-Tossed World
Bob Tamasy: Finding Sanctuary In A Storm-Tossed World
  • 6/29/2023
"Freedom Has A Price" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/28/2023
Obituaries
Ronald K. “Hawk” Hawkesworth
Ronald K. “Hawk” Hawkesworth
  • 7/1/2023
Prescilla Kathleen Morrow Fugatt
Prescilla Kathleen Morrow Fugatt
  • 7/1/2023
Lee McKinley Choate
Lee McKinley Choate
  • 7/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Staton, Catherine "Cathy" J. (Cleveland)
Staton, Catherine "Cathy" J. (Cleveland)
  • 7/1/2023
Pegg, Richard Vernon Jr. (LaFayette)
Pegg, Richard Vernon Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 7/1/2023
Lindsey, Johnny Wayne (Summerville)
  • 7/1/2023