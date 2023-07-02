Councilman Coonrod Donates June Salary To First Things First Dad Program

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she is donating a month of her council salary to the First Things First Dad Program.

Her office said, "The First Things First Dad Program, renowned for its remarkable dedication to supporting and empowering fathers, will experience a powerful surge of momentum thanks to this incredible gesture. By directing her council salary to this worthy cause, Councilwoman Coonrod seeks to amplify the program's impact and create transformative opportunities for fathers and their children.

"Through her selfless leadership, Councilwoman Coonrod exemplifies the true spirit of public service, constantly striving to uplift and strengthen families in need. By contributing her salary, she aim to provide vital resources and support to fathers within our community, ensuring they have the tools and guidance to become positive role models for their children."

Councilwoman Coonrod expressed deep admiration for the First Things First Dad Program and its tireless efforts to empower fathers.

She said, "I am humbled by the incredible work of the First Things First Dad Program and their commitment to strengthening father-child relationships. By donating my council salary, I hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of fathers, empowering them to be the best they can be for their children."

Her office stated, "Councilwoman Coonrod's act of kindness resonates powerfully with the entire community, reminding us of the transformative impact that can be achieved through generosity and compassion. Her commitment to supporting fathers underscores the significance of positive male role models in the lives of children, laying the foundation for stronger families and a brighter future.

"This inspiring gesture by Councilwoman Coonrod serves as an invitation to the public to join in supporting the First Things First Dad Program. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to contribute to this worthy cause, embracing the opportunity to uplift fathers and families, fostering a community of love, support, and growth."