Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin To Be In Leadership Tennessee Class

Leadership Tennessee, a collective with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, has named Hamilton County Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin to its 2023–2024 Signature Program Class X.

The cohort includes representatives from 14 Tennessee counties with diverse professional experience in business, government, education and nonprofit sectors.

Over the course of 10 months, the cohort will visit all corners of the state, analyzing challenges that Tennessee faces and will work together to identify the best solutions and opportunities. The statewide study will result in concrete plans to continue dialogue and actions addressing the most serious issues uncovered.

"As Deputy Mayor of Hamilton County, I approach this opportunity to join the Leadership Tennessee Program with appreciation and the utmost commitment to serve our state,” said Mr. Gearrin. “Having been born and raised in Tennessee and now serving my community daily, I am acutely aware of the challenges we face as a state. Leadership Tennessee and those who have participated in its missional work, have long been a source of admiration for me. I am excited to collaborate with a distinguished group of peers who share a collective purpose of tackling our state's most pressing issues together.”

The group was chosen by a selection committee co-chaired by Valoria Armstrong and John Tolsma, both graduates of Leadership Tennessee. Candidates are evaluated based on the following criteria: leadership experience, a history of addressing statewide issues in both a personal and professional capacity, and a strong understanding of what challenges Tennessee faces today.

“Collaboration is critical as we continue to work together in progressing Tennessee forward,” said Alfred Degrafinreid II, president and CEO, Leadership Tennessee. “Tennessee looks starkly different today compared to when this program began 10 years ago, and every year, we face new and challenging issues. I’m confident in the diverse makeup of this class and know that these are the right individuals to create meaningful change across the state.”

Previous classes have been able to facilitate numerous community engagement sessions across the state. Since Leadership Tennessee’s founding, more than 500 members have graduated through both the Signature Program and Leadership Tennessee NEXT, which is dedicated to emerging leaders. The cohort’s work will begin in August and run through June 2024.