Fire Damages House On Camelot Lane

During the large storm cell that passed through the area on Sunday afternoon, CFD companies were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Camelot Lane.

Quint 8 arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke showing from the roof. As other companies arrived on scene, an offensive attack was started and crews were able to make their way to the attic and stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home. It was brought fully under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire is still under investigation, but was believed to be started by lightning.

