Person Injured In Wreck On Apison Pike - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Thursday, July 20, 2023

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving injuries in the 8400 block of Apison Pike. One driver was transported to a local hospital. 

A two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. There were no injuries. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a suspended license. 
 
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash after a vehicle drove into a ditch in the 4500 block of McDonald Road. 

A traffic stop in the 3900 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road for a light law violation resulted in an occupant’s arrest for a warrant out of Whitfield County, Georgia for a probation violation.

The fugitive was transported to the jail to await extradition. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license. 

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a single vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Hunter Road. 

Officers checked the well-being of an individual in the 9600 block of Mulberry Gap Way. Everything checked out ok. 

Police were dispatched to the AFC Urgent Care in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway for a suspicious and possibly intoxicated person. One individual was charged with unlawful possession of a vape and possession of a fake identification which was used to purchase it. 

Police responded to a burglar alarm at ClearDerm, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant while at the Hamilton County Jail.  

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road for an individual in the roadway. Upon arrival contact was made with an individual who advised that they were trying to get home. A courtesy ride was provided.

An officers was waved down by a concerned citizen in the parking lot of Walmart. The citizen claimed that a vehicle had been running in the parking lot all day and no one could be seen inside. Contact was made with an individual sleeping inside the vehicle. They stated that they lived out of their vehicle and everything was ok.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana. 

An officer responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane. The residents agreed to keep the noise down.   

