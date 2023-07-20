Latest Headlines

Man Involved In 2020 Killing On Dodds Avenue Gets Suspended 8-Year Term

  • Thursday, July 20, 2023

A man involved in the murder of a teen at a gas station on Dodds Avenue on Sept. 29, 2020, has received a suspended eight-year prison term.

Kenneth King Jr., who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of facilitation of second-degree murder.

Harrison Ellison, who was identified as the shooter in the case, earlier got a 20-year sentence to serve. He was 18 at the time of the incident at the Citgo Express.

King had been identified as the driver of a white Mercedes Benz with distinctive front-end damage and stickers on the windshield.

Both were initially charged with criminal homicide.

At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue.They found 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed in the driver's seat of a red 2020 Hyundai Accent with a bullet to the head. He died the next day.The vehicle was running and the rear passenger side door was open.

Several spent 9mm shells were found in the roadway. Police said King had gone inside the convenience store prior to the shooting. Police identified him from still photos taken from the video.It was found that King had ties to the Mercedes Benz.

About two hours prior to the Reed shooting, police were called to the area of 13th Avenue on a report of shots fired. The same Mercedes Benz was parked in front of 3813 13th Ave. Police said this was about two blocks from the Citgo.

Police said numerous sources identified Ellison as the shooter. Police were able to take a still photo from the store video of the shooting suspect. The shooter was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a specific design displayed on both sides of the front. Police said three days after the shooting Ellison was observed on social media wearing the same type jacket.

Police said they also pulled a photo of Ellison standing in front of 3813 13th Ave. with what appeared to be a handgun in his front pocket.

The Mercedes Benz was later located at Laurel Lane, Apt. 208, in East Ridge. Police said King had been associated with that address.

