County Officials Agree With Plan To Keep Hospital At Moccasin Bend, But On Smaller Site

County officials agreed with a plan to keep the hospital at Moccasin Bend, but on a smaller site.

County officials said, "We were in touch with the legislative delegation and support the decision to relocate the hospital to a lower profile, a smaller site, so the current mental hospital campus can be converted for recreational use.

"The county and city originally gave the state the land for the hospital – we are waiting for clarification about whether the hospital site will revert back to the county and the city, remain with the state, or become a part of the archaeological district."