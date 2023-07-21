Rossville Native Fulfills Broadcasting Dreams - Judy O'Neal Still Operating UCTV

Judy O'Neal at work, Night Talk photo by Bryan Perry Operations Manager Rick Kennedy Judy O’Neal and Eddie Upshaw Live on the Morning Show Businessman Robert Wardlaw at a Judy O’Neal roast for the “Stocking Full of Love” Previous Next

Judy O’Neal is no stranger to those who live in North Georgia. For over four decades, she’s been waking and putting to bed Walker and Catoosa County viewers with her two daily telecasts.



Ms. O’Neal enters her 42nd year of broadcasting this September and has no plans to retire. The Rossville, Georgia, native owns and operates UCTV on Comcast cable 265. Her programs are also carried on Roku, Charter Cable covering Whitfield County, Dalton Utilities and Dalton Optilink cable systems.

With new technology, Ms. O’Neal’s programs can be seen on Facebook, which is beamed around the world. Ms. O’Neal said, “If you have a computer or phone you can watch us.”Judy, as she likes to be called, has lived in North Georgia all her life and has fond memories of the house where she grew up in Rossville and attended Walker County public schools.Ms. O’Neal said, “Mother would prepare me a lunch and I’d walk to school, watching hundreds going to work at Peerless Woolen Mills, I knew many of the workers there.”Her father, Nard Watts, was a Rossville businessman operating a car lot for three generations. Ms. O’Neal said, “A lot of our viewers purchased cars from dad. If you lived around here a while, you may have bought a car from him.”Ms. O’Neal became interested in owning her own television station after working in the business office at WDEF TV. She was one of Harry Thornton’s cohosts on his popular Morning Show. Ms. O’Neal worked for WFLI TV in sales and hosted various shows before purchasing the North Georgia TV station. Ms. O’Neal said, “My dream was to tell the people about what’s happening in their communities and I’ve tried to do that, interviewing everyone from the farmer to those in leadership positions who make the area tick.”The centerpiece of the station is the Morning Show and Night Talk. Ms. O’Neal produces both programs with many assistants.She said Operations Manager Rick Kennedy helps everything at the station to work. Mr. Kennedy has been with UCTV for 23 years and directs several programs, including the Morning Show and Swap Shop. Ms. O’Neal said, “He is always here and knows as much about television as anyone in the area, I’m so proud of Rick.”Her first program was called “Rise and Shine,” with cohost Alvin Shipp. The two worked together for 30 years before Mr. Shipp decided to retire.The live call-in shows cover mostly local events in North Georgia. Ms. O’Neal said UCTV is the viewer’s connection to what’s happening in their community. During the Georgia legislative session, representatives from the area call in weekly with reports on what’s going on in Atlanta. Ms. O’Neal said, “We’ve been doing this most of the time we’ve been on the air.”During the last 40 years, Ms. O’Neal has interviewed Georgia’s governors and members of Congress to keep viewers informed. “Our studio is always open to them,” Ms. O’Neal said.The veteran television host said, “We talk a lot about yesteryear, one’s first car, restaurants, drug stores, high school days, parks and pets - our viewers are well familiar with my little dogs, as they’ve made several television appearances.”Over the past years the station has given extensive coverage to stories such as the Highway 27 bypass around Chickamauga Battlefield, the November 2010 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage, changing the form of government in both counties and doing away with the sole commissioners, the Tri–State Crematory at Noble, re-shaping of Hutcheson Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe, the Sam Parker trial, Tonya Craft and her legal battles, Patrick Sharrock’s new home makeover on ABC TV (which is near the UCTV studio), country singer Laura Alaina from Lakeview, developing the beautiful Mountain Cove Farm, improving the Fort Oglethorpe historic district and countless others.

Ms. O’Neal said, “With the many programs, UCTV is able to go behind the headlines. We’ve been on the cutting edge of what’s happening - a lot of the North Georgia stories were watched and heard first on UCTV.”



Ms. O’Neal said, “Being a television owner, I can devote hours of the broadcast day to law enforcement and education. We have programs every week with the local sheriffs and school officials. Mayors and county officials frequent our studio to share what’s going on at the courthouse and City Hall - there’s not another station like UTCV for community news and information. I’m always open for suggestions on new programs."



Ms. O’Neal is not only interested in the controversial topics, but preserving the area’s rich history.



She said, “Our counties have so much history, Ringgold offers the historic train depot and Rossville is the gateway to Georgia and the Chickamauga Battlefield. We’ve put together several videos. I’m especially proud of the Peerless Woolen Mill documentary produced by Louis Lee, which won a state award. It’s been very popular with our viewers; we can’t forget the important role of Peerless over the years.”



“Other historical points of interest include the John Ross House, Marsh House, Gordon Lee Mansion, Historic Chickamauga, Georgia and Mountain Cove Farm, just to name a few; there’s so much beauty and so many places to enjoy in North Georgia,” Ms. O’Neal said. "We have six growing cities in our coverage area - Chickamauga, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, LaFayette and Ringgold, and in recent years Dalton was added to our service area. We want to tell all their stories."



“I’ve made it a priority to share voting, social security and Medicare information, interviewing those who coordinate these programs. Seniors and veterans need to know where they can get help.



She said, “I try to send someone to record as many of the government meetings as possible, and in the fall we televise six area football games and play them all day on Saturday for the entire season.



“We have a lot of mom and pop advertisers and try to deliver a quality ad at an affordable price, keeping in mind our bills still have to be paid. The station offers air time to churches and ministries. One of our oldest programs is on Sundays - Homecoming with the Gaithers."



In addition to the Morning Show and Night Talk, UCTV has a daily 'Swap Shop' where viewers can buy, sell and trade. She said, "They can advertise just about anything at no cost, it’s designed for the individual; all the viewer has to do is call.”



Community organizations, including area Shriners, brag on Ms. O’Neal, saying they can always depend on UCTV to talk about their many projects. She’s been a supporter of veteran causes, especially on July 4th, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.



Organizers of Community events like the “Honey Bee Festival,” “1890’s Days” and “Chickamauga Down Home Days” find the station is an easy way to spread the word. She’s been very involved for 37 years in the Walker and Catoosa County “Stocking Full of Love,” providing Christmas gifts to needy children. Ms. O’Neal estimated over $100,000 has been raised, and UCTV has played an important role in that.



Ms. O’Neal said, “As I prepare to enter a new year of telecasting, I’m committed to airing what I think the viewers want to see. 2024 will be very interesting with all the political races, and I’ll try to interview as many of the candidates as will come to the station and be on the air. I want to present both sides of issues.



“North Georgia is where my roots are. I’m very much interested and committed to telling their stories as long as I can. Watching UCTV is like going to the barber or beauty shop, where friends meet and talk about what’s happening in their community. I want to keep it that way.”



Ms. O’Neal started at a time when there were few women in broadcasting and she said she was prepared for all the challenges. I adopted the motto, “If I know it I’ll tell it,” she said. "I met those challenges head on and am very proud of my accomplishments. God gave me the strength and lots of good friends, and with His help I want to continue. I have no plans to retire. I do want to take a few more trips to St. Augustine, Fla, my favorite vacation spot. It’s my Shangri-La.”