Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL

3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE



BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU

9747 WAYCROSS CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639450

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECOFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE1615 E 50TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073536Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACROSS, TOREE SHANIQUA3402 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDUNCAN, AALEEDA1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023718Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT1139 OLD THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIMPROPER PARKINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT845 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFORD, ASHLEY NICOLE746 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFORD, CRISTY ANN224 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 373217316Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGABBERT, JORDAN STARR3634 STEPHENS RD NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GONZALEZ, JAMES CHRISTOPHER4150 S HUALAPAI WAY LAS VEGAS, 89147Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GORDON, CHANDA DARLENE271 MCBRYAR ROAD TRENT, 30752Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA2206 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEHARP, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL2015 PIONEER RIDGE TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHIESTAND, CODY MICHAEL5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT B102 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGHOLLEY, JEREMECIA TOMINQUINON385 LEGACY DR SOUTH WEST ATLANTA, 30310Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES-BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTJACKSON, ERIC ALANVALLEY WAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)JONES, KEITH ANDREW18516 WOODBINE FRASER, 48066Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (HAMILTON CO OH)JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERKNOWLES, ALAN COULTER9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELINER, PAMELA SUE113 COUNTY RD 166 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLENDON, CORDARIUS LEBRON4108 GAYLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeREVOKE DLMEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE271 MCBRIAR RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOMONROE, HOLLY NICOLE233 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTYOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOINTER, DEMETRIC3424 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, BARBARA CYERRA5700 ROPER ST APT C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTPRICE, ROLAND ANDREW622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMIREZ-OSORTO, MERLIN YOVANI1404 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESRAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO15095 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER8484 GYPSY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)SHARP, CLARA RENEA4 CARROLL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYSPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161938Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN4923 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONTHOMAS, TENARIO MIKEL33 CARROL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GWALKER, LETHA JOANN167 GALLAGHER RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALKER, NORMAN CHRISTOPHER138 MIDDLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)WHITENER, TIM LEON3103 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE8232 STANDERIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFTYATES, KAYLEIGH JUNE283 BROCK CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAYOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)