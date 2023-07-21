CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured

The Chattanooga Fire Department was on the scene of a small chemical spill at the BASF facility on Polymer Drive on Friday afternoon. It was later announced that it was fully contained and no hazard was involved. There were no injuries.The call came out at 1:33 p.m. Multiple Green Shift companies responded, along with the Special Operations Division and Hazmat Team.Firefighters worked with BASF officials on the scene to mitigate the incident.Officials said mutual aid partners provided coverage at the fire halls while crews were on the scene.HCEMS and CPD assisted. Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue provided rehab for first responders working in the heat.