Police Blotter: Woman Reports Screaming Coming From Neighbor’s Home; Suspects Steal $1,200 Of Lip Maximizer

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive called police because she thought she heard someone screaming. Police arrived and the woman pointed towards where she heard the screaming. The officer tried to make contact with the residents but no one answered the door, and the officer heard no screaming or other sounds of struggle or distress. The woman told police at approximately 10:30 p.m., she first heard the yelling and screaming, and it sounded like a woman screaming about someone giving her some keys. She said the screaming was sporadic, and went long times with no screaming. She said that at approximately 2 a.m., she heard a loud scream, and called police, but had not heard anything since. With no other evidence of any crime, police asked the woman to call back if she observed any other suspicious activity, and she agreed.

A man told police he was traveling north on Highway 153 in his black Mazda when he struck a white box in the roadway. The collision reportedly caused damage to the front-end of his car.

A man walked into Circle K at 4026 Shallowford Road and stole two cases of Bud Light. He took off in an unknown direction.

While on patrol, an officer saw a white Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed and overtake a vehicle in the turning lane in the 3200 block of Brainerd Road. After following the car on Tunnel Boulevard, the officer saw it overtake another vehicle, crossing two solid yellow lines in the 800 block of Tunnel Boulevard and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The car then fled northbound on Tunnel Boulevard, running a red light at Wilcox Boulevard. The officer didn’t pursue the vehicle and BOLOed it citywide. The driver was a black male with short hair wearing a white T-shirt. The officer had the registered address of the car on Tunnel Boulevard and will follow up at a later date.

While working on Station Street, staff at Westbound Bar flagged down officers about a patron that was just kicked out for causing a disorder. Due to the person's actions and continued disorder at the front of the bar, the patron was asked to leave. Police monitored the patron leaving and no further disorder occurred.

An employee at 3815 Rossville Blvd. told police he left work the previous evening at around 7:30 p.m., and upon returning early the next day, he discovered that the front glass door had been shattered and a large rock was found nearby. The damage was significant, with the door being completely broken. The employee estimates the cost of repairs at approximately $1,500. After the man expressed concern that someone might be inside the building, he requested that police search it. Despite their efforts, police didn’t find anyone. The man said he would like to pursue legal action if the culprit could be identified.

The manager of Sephora at Hamilton Place told police multiple suspects stole approximately 30 units of "Dior Lip Maximizer" (roughly $1,200 worth of merchandise) while shopping within the store. The manager said she hadn’t seen them before and the business doesn’t want to prosecute at this time. An officer saw surveillance footage of one of the suspects grabbing several of the items and placing them into her purse before leaving the store without paying.