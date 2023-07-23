Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE
4018 Fagan St Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARNES, ALEXIS
1105 N BEAUMONT RD RINGGOLD, 307367894
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BOOZER, DAMIEN RENARD
2204 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM
HOMELESS FORSYTH, 310291868
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ESCAPE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAMPOS, ESMERALDA D
3204 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
6945 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, FARREN C
130 E AVE MENTON MENTONE, 35984
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS
3908 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARMON, JESSIE LEE
2209 E.
12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, GREGORY SEAN
217 SWEET LAND DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS
1637 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 373419203
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUGHES, STEVEN ALAN
4730 CALDERWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE
816 NORTH MOOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LONG, NAHMAN DEMETRICES
4410 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
4617 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162915
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCBRYAR, MYRON KEITH
1122 KINSEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213209
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
2213 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063906
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER
1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MOORE, BRITTANI ANN
4933 WILLOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFF HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY(FORFEITURE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NOWAKOWSKI, BRANDON THOMAS
446 S 25TH ST RICHMOND, 94804
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CA
PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON
3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/INTENT TO G
RITCHIE, ROBERT L
1883 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUTH, THOMAS L
31 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
404 GUM SPRINGS ROAD CLEVLAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMON-REYNOSO, ERIBERTO LEONEL
1813 MULBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
SMITH, COREY W
1103 CEDAR CK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, JADA SHYAN
437 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073232
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT(
STEPHENS, ISIAH J
5244 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374102031
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SYMONS, TAYLOR B
251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374061760
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALTON, TONI J LISA
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL
1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY. CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WICKS, DAVID PAUL
3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLEY RD HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, ALLISON MARGARET
1055 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N
1267 POPULAR ST CR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARNES, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|BOOZER, DAMIEN RENARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- ESCAPE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, JEFFERY REID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARMON, JESSIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HILL, GREGORY SEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|LONG, NAHMAN DEMETRICES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/06/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|MOORE, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|NOWAKOWSKI, BRANDON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- (ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CA
|
|RITCHIE, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUTH, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, COREY W
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/14/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SYMONS, TAYLOR B
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ALLISON MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|