Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE

4018 Fagan St Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BARNES, ALEXIS

1105 N BEAUMONT RD RINGGOLD, 307367894

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



BOOZER, DAMIEN RENARD

2204 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM

HOMELESS FORSYTH, 310291868

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ESCAPE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CAMPOS, ESMERALDA D

3204 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COX, BRANDICE LOUISE

6945 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, FARREN C

130 E AVE MENTON MENTONE, 35984

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS

3908 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HARMON, JESSIE LEE

2209 E.

12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHILL, GREGORY SEAN217 SWEET LAND DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSHUBBARD, TYJARRIUS1637 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 373419203Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHUGHES, STEVEN ALAN4730 CALDERWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE816 NORTH MOOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLONG, NAHMAN DEMETRICES4410 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON4617 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162915Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCBRYAR, MYRON KEITH1122 KINSEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213209Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCARTER, KELLY RENEE113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN2213 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063906Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLMOORE, BRITTANI ANN4933 WILLOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMOORE, KENDALL RAMIE5209 TAFF HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY(FORFEITURE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONNOWAKOWSKI, BRANDON THOMAS446 S 25TH ST RICHMOND, 94804Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAPERRY, ARTAGO LABRON3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/INTENT TO GRITCHIE, ROBERT L1883 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRUTH, THOMAS L31 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN404 GUM SPRINGS ROAD CLEVLAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMON-REYNOSO, ERIBERTO LEONEL1813 MULBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)SMITH, COREY W1103 CEDAR CK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, JADA SHYAN437 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073232Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOTHER (IN TRANSIT(STEPHENS, ISIAH J5244 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374102031Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSYMONS, TAYLOR B251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374061760Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWALTON, TONI J LISA1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY. CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWICKS, DAVID PAUL3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLEY RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, ALLISON MARGARET1055 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEWORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N1267 POPULAR ST CR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots: