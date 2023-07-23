Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Sunday, July 23, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARNES, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BOOZER, DAMIEN RENARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • ESCAPE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARMON, JESSIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, GREGORY SEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
LONG, NAHMAN DEMETRICES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/06/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MOORE, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NOWAKOWSKI, BRANDON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • (ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CA
RITCHIE, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUTH, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, COREY W
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/14/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SYMONS, TAYLOR B
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, ALLISON MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE


