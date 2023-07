A Powerball player in Chattanooga matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball Saturday night, to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Kankus Express, 7640 E. Brainerd Road in Chattanooga.



Meanwhile, the jackpot for another popular multi-state game, Mega Millions, has climbed to $820 million for Tuesday’s drawing.



Lottery officials remind players to have fun and play responsibly.