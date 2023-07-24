Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Man Stole Her Deceased Father’s Truck; Disgruntled T-Mobile Customer Kicks Down Sign

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police her father had recently passed away, and she was the sole beneficiary of her father's estate. The woman was able to show an officer signed and notarized documentation to support her claim. She has previously reported that her father's truck had been stolen and believes that a certain man may have been the one that stole it. She doesn’t have evidence at this time to support this claim, and it is unknown if there was an arrangement between her father and the man. The woman reported she believes that the man has falsified documents that he is the beneficiary to the estate however she has not seen them.

* * *

A woman on Patten Parkway told police the lights to her apartment were on, but they were not supposed to be. The woman gave police permission to then search the house. Police searched the house, and didn’t find anything. The woman said it is possible the lights were left on, but she just wanted to be safe.

* * *

Police were asked to check the area of Frazier Avenue and N. Market Street for a white male running in traffic. Police found a man with a homeless sign in his hand, crossing traffic. The man told police he just got out of jail and needed a ride to his friend’s house near Home Depot on Hwy 153. The man was given a ride to Home Depot.

* * *

An officer conducted a field interview with a woman on I-24 after receiving reports of her swerving all over the road. The woman was released without incident once it was determined she didn't have any outstanding warrants and there were no signs of intoxication.

* * *

A man was officially trespassed from the Automotive MD on 1042 Graysville Road. The owner also requested that any other suspects found on the property should be trespassed.

* * *

Police responded to a theft at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. An employee showed an officer surveillance footage of a younger black male wearing a white T-shirt, pants, and white shoes, with black dreads walking past the point of sale, carrying $88 of wire underneath a jacket in his left hand. Upon passing the point of sale, the employee stopped the man and recovered the stolen merchandise without incident just before the exit door. The employee said prior to the theft, he saw a black female hand the wire to the suspect. Everyone involved were seen fleeing the scene in a Jeep Cherokee.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to E. 11th Street after a call came in stating that there were four people on the property that were not supposed to be there. The caller said they even put up a gate. Upon arrival, no gate was up, however, people that were on the property were told to move along. They left without issues.

* * *



A T-Mobile employee at 5646 Brainerd Road told police a woman showed back up to T-Mobile and began yelling at her and customers. The employee said that on a previous date she had told the woman she was not allowed back to the business due to her causing a disorder. The employee told the woman to leave again and that she was calling the police. The woman left T-Mobile and kicked the sign down in front of the store on the way out. The employee said the woman left in the same red Mitsubishi Outlander as she previously did. She wanted the woman trespassed from the property. The officer said they would try and call the woman to explain that she was not allowed to come onto T-Mobile property, but was unable to contact her. The employee said she would call back in if the woman returned.