Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL

737 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN

5084 S TERRACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS.

OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABENTLEY, FRANK442 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORBLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN123 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARBONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA1217 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOBBS, JAMES DENNIS8220 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)DOWNER, SEAN TOM5730 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374213541Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSEVADING ARRESTESCOBAR-VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA2324 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGIBBS, RANCE LEANDER721 ROBERTS MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN2612 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGHEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARRESTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGHUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKORKMAZ, RAMADAN57 LENOX AVE. E. STROUDSBURG,Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOMNICK, KERRY DEWAUN1209 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374063249Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLOPEZ, ERNESTOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLYLES, SAMUEL PAUL115 RAINBOW DRIVE #1520 LIVINGSTON, 77399Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERLYLES, SHANNA MARIE12510 RIVER BEND DR MONT BELVIEU, 77523Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARSH, SATORIA NAKIA3929 MANOR RD APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSMARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M14 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCURLEY, JEFFERY L127 MARION DR DALTON, 307205907Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRIS, JOHNNY E978 GLADE SPRINGS RD LA FOLLETTE, 37766Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)O CONNOR, MARK GABRIEL200 MANUFACUTRES RD APT 242 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPOINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION45 W HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTSIMPLE ASSAULTROWLAND, LATORIA SHUNTEE6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. APT. 495 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN12 WILDWOOD CIRCLE FLETCHER, 28732Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSIMMONS, ANDREW MICHAEL5812LOUISE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSISSON, JERRY S447 WILLIAM WAY SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWVERDUGO, SINALOA FERNANADO818 SHUGART RD APT A10 DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of Cons.STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONSSTATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWADDELL, MICHAEL RAY1709 CHICKAMAUGA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WARNER, STEPHEN GEORGE9607 BARBEE RD #18 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERWATSON, BRIANNA MAE5 LEON ST SW ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWEBB, ROBERT LEE1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWEBB, SANDRA DENISE1709 CHICKAMAUGA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE CATOOSA COWHITE, QUIENTIN ANDRE CHRISTOPHER4717 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 2001 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/18/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENTLEY, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA) CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/11/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF) DOWNER, SEAN TOM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST ESCOBAR-VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING KORKMAZ, RAMADAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOMNICK, KERRY DEWAUN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOPEZ, ARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/25/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE LOPEZ, ERNESTO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LYLES, SAMUEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER LYLES, SHANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/10/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

