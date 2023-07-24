Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 24, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENTLEY, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)
DOWNER, SEAN TOM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • EVADING ARREST
ESCOBAR-VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
KORKMAZ, RAMADAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOMNICK, KERRY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOPEZ, ARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/25/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
LOPEZ, ERNESTO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LYLES, SAMUEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
LYLES, SHANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/10/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, JOHNNY E
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
O CONNOR, MARK GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
ROWLAND, LATORIA SHUNTEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SISSON, JERRY S
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/04/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WADDELL, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/22/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WARNER, STEPHEN GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
WEBB, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WEBB, SANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO
WHITE, QUIENTIN ANDRE CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



