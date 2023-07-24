Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL
737 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
5084 S TERRACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS.
OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENTLEY, FRANK
442 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN
123 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
1217 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
8220 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)
DOWNER, SEAN TOM
5730 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374213541
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
ESCOBAR-VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA
2324 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
721 ROBERTS MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
2612 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KORKMAZ, RAMADAN
57 LENOX AVE. E. STROUDSBURG,
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOMNICK, KERRY DEWAUN
1209 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374063249
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOPEZ, ERNESTO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LYLES, SAMUEL PAUL
115 RAINBOW DRIVE #1520 LIVINGSTON, 77399
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
LYLES, SHANNA MARIE
12510 RIVER BEND DR MONT BELVIEU, 77523
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA
3929 MANOR RD APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
14 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCURLEY, JEFFERY L
127 MARION DR DALTON, 307205907
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE
25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, JOHNNY E
978 GLADE SPRINGS RD LA FOLLETTE, 37766
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
O CONNOR, MARK GABRIEL
200 MANUFACUTRES RD APT 242 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION
45 W HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ROWLAND, LATORIA SHUNTEE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. APT. 495 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN
12 WILDWOOD CIRCLE FLETCHER, 28732
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SIMMONS, ANDREW MICHAEL
5812LOUISE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SISSON, JERRY S
447 WILLIAM WAY SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VERDUGO, SINALOA FERNANADO
818 SHUGART RD APT A10 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WADDELL, MICHAEL RAY
1709 CHICKAMAUGA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WARNER, STEPHEN GEORGE
9607 BARBEE RD #18 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
WATSON, BRIANNA MAE
5 LEON ST SW ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEBB, ROBERT LEE
1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WEBB, SANDRA DENISE
1709 CHICKAMAUGA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO
WHITE, QUIENTIN ANDRE CHRISTOPHER
4717 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 2001 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
